Baby Kingdom Understands the Challenges of Parenting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baby Kingdom is a company that intimately understands how difficult it can be to raise a child in the 21st century. From ingredient lists to parenting styles, modern caretakers are constantly faced with a bombardment of data that can quickly lead to information overload. The knowledge of these challenges has intimately informed every aspect of the Baby Kingdom brand.

"Our company has been passionately developed by parents," explains Baby Kingdom's Global Sales Director Katie Roberts, "Baby Kingdom has been created using the highest quality ingredients to deliver gentle formulas that cleanse, nourish, and heal."

These ingredients aren't just promised in theory. They're openly listed on the company's website and include proven cosmetic winners such as Aloe Vera, Chamomile, and Nettle leaf extract.

"We use good quality extracts within all our products because our customers are very aware of what they are putting onto their babies' skin," explains Roberts, "They want to be reassured that there are no harmful ingredients."

Along with this transparency, the Baby Kingdom team goes above and beyond to test their products before they hit the market. Each formula is dermatologically tested and checked to ensure that it sticks to the company's strict hypoallergenic and vegan-friendly standards.

The Baby Kingdom R&D team even takes into account the future — which will significantly impact the very children using their products. They work hard to keep their offerings 100% recyclable and primarily use natural ingredients in all of their formulas.

The biggest confirmation of Baby Kingdom's down-to-earth parenting philosophy is the fact that it's been endorsed by so many other parents. The company has countless reviews on its website. It has also been recognized, through both nominations and awards, by a number of programs, including the Green Parent Natural Beauty Awards, the Mother & Baby Awards, and the Made for Mums Awards.

From thoughtful ingredients to careful testing to proven results and glowing feedback, Baby Kingdom is a family cosmetics and hygiene brand like no other. The company's effective luxury products are designed to put every parent at ease as they care for their little ones from one day to the next.

About Baby Kingdom: Baby Kingdom is a health and wellness brand that operates out of Warwick in the U.K. The company was founded in 2018 as an enterprise created by parents for their children. Since its inception, the brand has seen a rapidly growing demand for its luxury baby products. The Baby Kingdom's product line is proud to be vegan-friendly, recyclable, 97%-99% natural, hypoallergenic, and suitable for sensitive skin. Learn more about Baby Kingdom at babykingdomcollection.co.uk .

