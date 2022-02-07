Baby Kingdom Uses Mother Nature's Proven Power to Care for Little Ones

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baby Kingdom is a quickly growing, family-focused health and wellness brand located in the United Kingdom. The company has gained a reputation for its luxurious, effective products, which have set a new standard for infant hygiene and skincare. The key to Baby Kingdom's growing reputation is its commitment to infuse its products with Mother Nature's finest hygiene and cosmetic ingredients.

"Baby Kingdom has been created using the highest quality ingredients to deliver gentle formulas that cleanse, nourish and heal," explains the brand's Global Sales Director, Katie Roberts, adding that her company's products are able to "harness the ability of high-quality ingredients to soothe, calm and nurture young skin."

One example of this use of elite ingredients is Argan oil, which Roberts highlights as a "really effective" part of creating a natural formula. Argan oil is known for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties and is thought to help with moisturizing skin and hair. It also has the ability to beautifully absorb into the skin and can be an excellent addition to any baby care product.

Along with Argan oil, Roberts identifies Aloe Vera, Chamomile, and Nettle Leaf Extract as three key ingredients in the Baby Kingdom repertoire of products. She adds that they offer anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory benefits and are "perfect for soothing and calming often-irritated and inflamed baby skin."

While hero ingredients are important, the Baby Kingdom team understands the value of clearly explaining each and every ingredient that it uses. That's why the company has included an entire section of its website devoted to their primary ingredients, what they are, and why they add value to the company's products.

"We use good quality extracts within all our products," explains Roberts, "because our customers are very aware of what they are putting onto their babies' skin. They want to be reassured that there are no harmful ingredients."

A quick scan of the web page reveals many other proven natural ingredient winners, such as Shea butter, Coconut oil, Vitamin E, Sweet Almond Oil, and Panthenol (also known as Pro-vitamin B5.) These ingredients are carefully combined to create Baby Kingdom's award-winning products, all of which are hypoallergenic, dermatologically tested, and perfect for sensitive baby skin.

About Baby Kingdom: Baby Kingdom is a health and wellness brand that operates out of Warwick in the U.K. The company was founded in 2018 as an enterprise created by parents for their children. Since its inception, the brand has seen a rapidly growing demand for its luxury baby products. The Baby Kingdom product line is proud to be vegan-friendly, recyclable, 97%-99% natural, hypoallergenic, and suitable for sensitive skin. Learn more about Baby Kingdom at babykingdomcollection.co.uk .

