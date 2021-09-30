Baby Kingdom Uses Three Key Ingredients for Success

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baby Kingdom is a family-centered health and wellness brand that operates out of the U.K. The company creates luxury baby products that are hypoallergenic, vegan friendly, and above all, effective.

The efficacy of Baby Kingdom products comes from their elite formulas. Each of its products is made from only the best ingredients, as is explained by the company's Global Sales Director, Katie Roberts. "We use good quality extracts within all our products," Roberts explains, "because our customers are very aware of what they are putting on to their babies' skin. They want to be reassured that there are no harmful ingredients."

For instance, one of the company's common ingredients is argan oil. "Argan oil is beautifully absorbed into the skin," says Roberts, "and when combined with ingredients such as nettle and chamomile, it makes a natural formula that is really effective."

While Baby Kingdom carefully considers each and every ingredient that it uses, there are three items that the brand highlights as "key ingredients." These are:

Aloe vera : This medicinal plant is popular for its antibacterial and antioxidant effects as well as its ability to heal wounds and improve skin.

: This is popular for its antibacterial and antioxidant effects as well as its ability to heal wounds and improve skin. Chamomile : This ancient medicinal herb has traditionally been used as an antioxidant, anti-inflammatory agent, and a mild astringent.

: This has traditionally been used as an antioxidant, anti-inflammatory agent, and a mild astringent. Nettle leaf extract: This well-established herbal option can reduce inflammation and may have additional benefits in healing wounds and reducing bleeding.

Roberts summarizes the effect of this trio of superstars by saying that "These extracts possess excellent hydrating, nourishing and healing properties, whilst also offering anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory benefits." She adds that this makes them "perfect for soothing and calming often irritated and inflamed baby skin!"

Not only are Baby Kingdom products excellent for everyday use. They're also exceptional as a natural option for treating sensitive skin and even eczema. Roberts highlights this, stating that, "Since launching the brand we have been able to provide parents with a natural and effective alternative to prescribed eczema treatments due to the exceptional results achieved from our Body Cream."

It doesn't matter if parents are looking for a natural solution to eczema or a superior product for everyday use. Baby Kingdom has put in the work to come through on both fronts. Its baby products are taking the world by storm as it continues to rapidly spread across the U.S., U.K., and other health and wellness markets.

About Baby Kingdom: Baby Kingdom is a health and wellness brand that operates out of Warwick in the U.K. The company was founded in 2018 as an enterprise created by parents for their children. Since its inception, the brand has had a rapidly growing demand for its luxury baby products. The Baby Kingdom's product line is proud to be vegan-friendly, recyclable, 97%-99% natural, hypoallergenic, and suitable for sensitive skin. Learn more about Baby Kingdom at babykingdomcollection.co.uk .

