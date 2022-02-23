Baby Kingdom's Innovative Products Are Passionately Developed By Parents

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There are many baby care brands on the market. Choosing between the options can feel impossible as consumers parse through countless benefits and competitive advantages that each brand claims to offer. That's why the team behind the popular U.K. family care brand, Baby Kingdom, puts one factor above all others when parents choose products to use on their children: were those products created by other parents?

It's easy for someone in a lab to decide that a product is suitable for use on a child. However, when you leave the test tube setting and go out into the real world, it doesn't take long to realize how complex and challenging it can be to make decisions as a parent. Opinions come at you from a hundred different directions. Scientific research is always revealing new information that those with children should seriously consider.

This information overload can make it very difficult for parents to choose between the various childcare products available — especially when it comes to the health and hygiene products that they're going to put on their children's skin and hair. This is why Baby Kingdom focuses on a few key elements when it develops its formulas.

First, Baby Kingdom is devoted to using the highest quality ingredients possible. This includes natural options that are free from things like SLS, parabens, and synthetic colors. Second, the brand is committed to remaining transparent. It lists its ingredients right on its website and includes explanations for why each item has been integrated into Baby Kingdom formulas.

Third, Baby Kingdom makes sure that its own team is intimately aware of the challenges of raising children. "Our products have been passionately developed by parents for children," explains Baby Kingdom's Global Sales Director Katie Roberts.

This intimate knowledge of the trials of parenthood has helped guide Baby Kingdom in every area of its business, even down to something as small as adding a spray function to their popular Baby Powder for ease of application. By maintaining this well-informed, parental touch as part of their business model, Baby Kingdom has set up a new level of sustained excellence as its team has sought to answer real-world concerns with effective family care solutions.

About Baby Kingdom: Baby Kingdom is a health and wellness brand that operates out of Warwick in the U.K. The company was founded in 2018 as an enterprise created by parents for their children. Since its inception, the brand has seen a rapidly growing demand for its luxury baby products. The Baby Kingdom's product line is proud to be vegan-friendly, recyclable, 97%-99% natural, hypoallergenic, and suitable for sensitive skin. Learn more about Baby Kingdom at babykingdomcollection.co.uk .

