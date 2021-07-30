Baby Kingdom's Products Spares No Expense

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- There are brands that care about quality and then there's Baby Kingdom. The energetic young UK brand has put the efficacy of its products at the top of its priority list ever since it launched in 2018. According to the brand's Global Sales Director Katie Roberts, Baby Kingdom may be known for the luxurious nature of its suite of baby products, "but efficacy is really at the heart of what we do."

It's this commitment to genuine results that has allowed the Baby Kingdom brand to quickly become one of the U.K.'s premier manufacturers of baby products. As Roberts also explained, the luxury element of the brand simply comes from the fact that the Baby Kingdom team spares no expense. Each and every product that they make is created with the best ingredients available, a list that includes items like:

Aloe vera;

Nettle leaf extracts;

Chamomile;

Panthenol/Pro-vitamin B5;

Shea butter;

Argan oil.

Each of these is proudly displayed on the company's website along with a breakdown of why it's included in the Baby Kingdom formulas. This fosters an added sense of transparency that only reinforces the company's reputation for creating first-class products.

Baby Kingdom's product line includes many classic baby care items, such as baby shampoo, a 2 in 1 hair and body wash, nappy cream (diaper cream), and baby powder. The company's Body Cream is a particularly good example of the elite nature of Baby Kingdom's products.

The cream is made with 98% natural and organic ingredients (with just a couple of synthetics such as preservatives to keep it working well over time.) On top of that, the cream is free of SLS, parabens, silicones, PEGs, synthetic colors — the list goes on.

To top it all off, the cream is an excellent option for sensitive newborn skin. The gentle yet effective nature of the Body Cream formula even makes it a great way to treat eczema — for parents and children alike — without resorting to a stronger prescription steroid cream.

The high-quality nature of the brand's Body Cream is reflected throughout the Baby Kingdom product line. From quality, vegan ingredients to dermatologically-tested, hypoallergenic formulas, to its use as a natural treatment for eczema, Baby Kingdom is setting a new standard for newborn care. It's an appropriate accomplishment for a company that was passionately created by parents for their children.

Baby Kingdom was founded in 2018 and operates out of Warwick in the U.K. The brand has already seen an explosive demand in its home country for its luxury baby products and has recently begun to expand into the U.S. marketplace. Baby Kingdom proudly stands by the fact that its award-winning products are hypoallergenic, vegan-friendly, recyclable, 97%-99% natural, and suitable for sensitive skin, including the treatment of eczema.

