"Baby Learn First Words" available on the Apple App Store

Baby Learn First Words is an early childhood resource for babies and toddlers that features 45 important vocabulary words with no intrusive pop ups, ad tracking, or additional purchases. With an attracting UI and bold bright letters allowing for more focus, this app really aids in stimulating cognitive development and the artificial intelligent vocals clearly pronounce each word, building memory along the way. This app is essential for baby development and is approved by a wide range of families, including single teenage parents, and guardians of multiples. This educational app teaches and introduces your baby or toddler to their first words by presenting the words and encouraging your child to listen and talk back.

Baby Learn First Words is good for children with special needs and speech delays by allowing them to learn at their own pace; encouraging communication with their learning coaches or caregivers. Helping those with disabilities to perceive, process and understand through visual and sound representation.

This app is a good way to bond and spend valuable time with your bundle of joy, and also easy for children to locate; just find Smarty Stary holding a book icon and watch them begin to learn all on their own. You will get the same guranteed satisfaction as other families around the world who choose Baby Learn Online as their trusted go-to app developer in the education category.

Baby Learn First Words is available for $2.99 in the U.S. The app is available worldwide on the Apple App Store for iPad and iPhone devices. Baby Learn First Words will be available in different languages later on this year.

Please visit www.babylearnonline.com for information about the company.

Baby Learn Online develops mobile educational applications and entertainment content designed for technology-savvy families with babies and toddlers by providing a safe and beneficial environment for learning, thriving, and improving in social life.

If you would like further information on Baby Learn Online, please contact:

Twitter: @babylearnonline

Instagram: @babylearnonline

To download the app: Baby Learn First Words

