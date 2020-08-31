Baby Magic Partners with Baby2Baby to Help Children Living in Poverty

COPPELL, Texas, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- There's never been a more important time to lend little ones a helping hand. Baby Magic®, trusted baby skin care brand, is stepping in to support children in need, while giving consumers another reason to shop its beloved scented products. Beginning this September, which is also Baby Safety Month, Baby Magic® will be donating a portion of proceeds of specially-marked products to Baby2Baby, a non-profit organization that provides children living in poverty, ages 0 to 12, with diapers, clothing and all the basic necessities that every child deserves.

Trusted by moms, dads and grandparents for more than 65 years, Baby Magic® creates baby care products featuring wholesome ingredients and some of the most recognized baby care scents in America. With many children in need following a turbulent year, the brand will be donating a portion of proceeds from its most popular skincare items throughout Baby Safety Month, and while supplies last. The products included in the charitable initiative will feature a specially-marked hangtag and include the 30 oz. versions of Gentle Baby Lotion, Calming Baby Bath and Calming Baby Lotion. These items will not only help give back to children who need it the most, but will also provide hydrating and soothing comfort for baby's precious skin before and after bath and bedtime.

"Baby Magic is a brand that provides love, protection and comfort to all children, so we're thrilled to support a wonderful organization like Baby2Baby through this philanthropic initiative," said Cyndi Acker, Sr. Brand Manager at Naterra International Inc. "Baby Safety Month offers a time to take stock of the health and wellness of our little ones, and that includes lending a hand to children that are in need. We hope our consumers feel good knowing that every purchase of our new specially-marked items will help a less fortunate child."

All Baby Magic products are hypoallergenic, dermatologist tested and free from sulfates, dyes, parabens and phthalates.

To learn more about Baby2Baby and their efforts to support children living in poverty across the country, visit www.baby2baby.org. Additionally, for more information on Baby Magic's suite of products for babies, visit www.babymagic.com or connect with the brand on Facebook and Instagram.

About Baby Magic®

Trusted by parents since 1951, Baby Magic® is a true legacy brand that believes in tradition and that nothing bonds families together like shared experiences. The brand is known for embracing the power of a loving touch and the emotional influence scents can bring. Through life's sweet, precious moments, sleepless nights, messy blowouts and endless cries, just know, Baby Magic® is here on this journey with you.

About Naterra International Inc.

Based in Coppell, Texas, just outside of Dallas, Naterra International Inc. is housed with a new, one of a kind cosmetic manufacturing plant with state-of-the-art capabilities. The 320,000 square foot landmark manufacturing, distribution and research facility adheres to the strictest of quality control measures to provide custom formulations of innovative goods. Priding itself on research and innovation, Naterra stays ahead of the marketplace trends to consistently produce the latest and greatest products. Naterra is home to household name brands like Tree Hut, Baby Magic and more.

About Baby2Baby

Baby2Baby, a non-profit organization led by Co-Presidents Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein, provides children living in poverty, ages 0-12 years, with diapers, clothing and all the basic necessities that every child deserves. In the last 9 years, Baby2Baby has distributed over 100 million items to children in homeless shelters, domestic violence programs, foster care, hospitals and underserved schools as well as children who have lost everything in the wake of disaster. Every year, Baby2Baby serves hundreds of thousands of children across the country. To learn more about Baby2Baby please visit www.baby2baby.org.

