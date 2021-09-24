Baby Monitors Market to grow at a CAGR of 2.23%| Angelcare Monitor Inc. & Arlo Technologies Inc. emerge as Key Contributors to growth|17000 + Technavio Reports

Download A Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Angelcare Monitor Inc., Arlo Technologies Inc., Dorel Industries Inc., Foscam Inc., Hisense International Co. Ltd., iBaby Labs Inc., iBabyGuard International Pte Ltd., Jablotron Alarms AS, Koninklijke Philips NV, and Lenovo Group Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The rising demand from developing countries will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Baby Monitors Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Audio And Video Baby Monitors



Advanced Baby Monitors



Audio Baby Monitors

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Baby Monitors Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the baby monitors market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Baby Monitors Market size

Baby Monitors Market trends

Baby Monitors Market industry analysis

Market trends such as branding, advertising, and promotions of advanced baby monitors are likely to emerge as the drivers of the market. However, factors such as risks associated with sensors and signals of smart baby monitors may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the baby monitor market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Baby Monitors Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist baby monitors market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the baby monitors market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the baby monitors market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of baby monitors market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Audio and video baby monitors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Advanced baby monitors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Audio baby monitors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Angelcare Monitor Inc.

Arlo Technologies Inc.

Dorel Industries Inc.

Foscam Inc.

Hisense International Co. Ltd.

iBaby Labs Inc.

iBabyGuard International Pte Ltd.

Jablotron Alarms AS

Koninklijke Philips NV

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

