Baby Oral Care Market: Forecast of Healthy Y-o-Y Growth Rate at 1.71%
COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats | Evolving Opportunities with Amway Corp. and Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Technavio
Jul 07, 2021, 05:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The baby oral care market is expected to grow by USD 291.25 million, progressing at a CAGR of 2.59% during the forecast period.
The growing awareness to reduce the prevalence of ECC is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as threat from counterfeit products will hamper the market growth.
Baby Oral Care Market: Product Landscape
The baby oral care market share growth by the baby toothpaste segment has been significant. This report provides insights on the impact of the unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19 on market segments. Through these insights, you can safely deduce transformation patterns in consumer behavior, which is crucial to gauge segment-wise revenue growth during 2021-2025 and embrace technologies to improve business efficiency.
Baby Oral Care Market: Geographic Landscape
35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is a key market for baby oral care in APAC. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market. APAC has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing online sales of baby oral care products will facilitate the baby oral care market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Companies Covered:
- Amway Corp.
- Church and Dwight Co. Inc.
- Colgate-Palmolive Co.
- Dr. Fresh LLC
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Johnson and Johnson Inc.
- Kao Corp.
- Lion Corp.
- Sunstar Suisse SA
