Baby Puffs And Snacks Market Size to Grow by USD 936.39 Mn, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global baby puffs and snacks market size is set to grow by USD 936.39 million from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.22% during the forecast period. The increasing participation of women in the workforce is driving the baby puffs and snacks market growth. However, the declining birth and fertility rates are challenging market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Baby Puffs and Snacks Market 2022-2026

Baby Puffs And Snacks Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Baby puffs - size and forecast 2021-2026

Baby snacks - size and forecast 2021-2026

Baby Puffs And Snacks Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

and - size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Regional Analysis

North America will account for 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as rising health concerns among parents about food safety. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the baby puffs and snacks market in North America.

Key Vendors and their Offerings

Amara, Danone SA, Every Bite Counts USA, Inc., Hero Group, HiPP GmbH and Co. Vertrieb KG, Holle Europe GmbH, LesserEvil, Little Blossom, Mission MightyMe, My Serenity Kids, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc., Nestle SA, Organix Brands LTD., Puffworks, SpoonfulOne, Sun Maid Growers of California, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., among others, are the key players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Amara - The company offers baby puffs and snacks, which include carrot raspberry, Mango carrots, Root veggie yogurt smoothie, and berry fun yogurt smoothie.

The company offers baby puffs and snacks, which include carrot raspberry, Mango carrots, Root veggie yogurt smoothie, and berry fun yogurt smoothie. Danone SA - The company offers baby puffs and snacks, which include Puffs Banana and Pumpkin Organic, Puffs Purple Carrot and Blueberry Organic, Puffs Strawberry and Beet Organic, and Puffs Sweet Potato and Carrot Organic.

The company offers baby puffs and snacks, which include Puffs Banana and Pumpkin Organic, Puffs Purple Carrot and Blueberry Organic, Puffs Strawberry and Beet Organic, and Puffs Sweet Potato and Carrot Organic. Hero Group - The company offers baby puffs and snacks, which include strawberry beet puffs, cheesy broccoli puffs, and Banana kale puffs.

The company offers baby puffs and snacks, which include strawberry beet puffs, cheesy broccoli puffs, and Banana kale puffs. HiPP GmbH and Co. Vertrieb KG - The company offers baby puffs and snacks, which include Organic Raspberry Rice Cakes, Apple Biscuits, Baby Biscuits, and Organic Blueberry Rice Cakes.

The company offers baby puffs and snacks, which include Organic Raspberry Rice Cakes, Apple Biscuits, Baby Biscuits, and Organic Blueberry Rice Cakes. Little Blossom - The company offers baby puffs and snacks, which include Organic Brown Rice Puffs Strawberry, Organic Brown Rice Puffs Apple and Broccoli, and Organic Brown Rice Puffs Sweet Potato.

The company offers baby puffs and snacks, which include Organic Brown Rice Puffs Strawberry, Organic Brown Rice Puffs Apple and Broccoli, and Organic Brown Rice Puffs Sweet Potato. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. - The company offers baby puffs and snacks, which include Pumpkin Carrot Crinklez, Carrot Puffs, Peach Puffs, Mango Puffs, Apple Puffs, and Kale Puffs.

Baby Puffs and Snacks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.22% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 936.39 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.7 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, South Korea, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Amara, Danone SA, Every Bite Counts USA, Inc., Hero Group, HiPP GmbH and Co. Vertrieb KG, Holle Europe GmbH, LesserEvil, Little Blossom, Mission MightyMe, My Serenity Kids, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc., Nestle SA, Organix Brands LTD., Puffworks, SpoonfulOne, Sun-Maid Growers of California, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and The Kraft Heinz Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Baby puffs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Baby puffs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Baby puffs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Baby puffs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Baby puffs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Baby snacks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Baby snacks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Baby snacks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Baby snacks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Baby snacks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 84: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Amara

Exhibit 93: Amara - Overview



Exhibit 94: Amara - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Amara - Key offerings

10.4 Danone SA

Exhibit 96: Danone SA - Overview



Exhibit 97: Danone SA - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Danone SA - Key news



Exhibit 99: Danone SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Danone SA - Segment focus

10.5 Hero Group

Exhibit 101: Hero Group - Overview



Exhibit 102: Hero Group - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Hero Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Hero Group - Segment focus

10.6 HiPP GmbH and Co. Vertrieb KG

Exhibit 105: HiPP GmbH and Co. Vertrieb KG - Overview



Exhibit 106: HiPP GmbH and Co. Vertrieb KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: HiPP GmbH and Co. Vertrieb KG - Key offerings

10.7 Little Blossom

Exhibit 108: Little Blossom - Overview



Exhibit 109: Little Blossom - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Little Blossom - Key offerings

10.8 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 111: Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Nestle SA

Exhibit 114: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 115: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 117: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Nestle SA - Segment focus

10.10 Organix Brands LTD.

Exhibit 119: Organix Brands LTD. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Organix Brands LTD. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Organix Brands LTD. - Key offerings

10.11 Sun Maid Growers of California

Exhibit 122: Sun Maid Growers of California - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 123: Sun Maid Growers of California - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 124: Sun Maid Growers of California - Key offerings

10.12 The Kraft Heinz Co.

Exhibit 125: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Overview



Exhibit 126: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 129: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 130: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 131: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 132: Research methodology



Exhibit 133: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 134: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 135: List of abbreviations

