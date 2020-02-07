Baby Ruth® Awarded 2020 Product of The Year in Candy Bar Category

As the newest innovation under the Baby Ruth brand, the chocolate bar has improved quality by replacing oil roasted peanuts with dry roasted peanuts, revamping the packaging, and removing TBHQ, a food preservative. In addition to its signature rich caramel and smooth nougat, the chocolate bar now has a higher ratio of U.S.-sourced peanuts, delivering an elevated flavor punch. In tandem, Baby Ruth's updated wrapping now includes packaging seals to help lock in freshness.

"With so much product innovation happening across the industry, we're excited to be recognized as 2020 Product of the Year, and hear the overwhelmingly positive reaction from our fans," said Silvia Borla, Vice President of Marketing, Ferrero Chocolate Brands, Ferrero North America. "The overall refresh perfectly exemplifies how we are creating exceptional quality products that answer consumer demand."

Baby Ruth is available for purchase in 1.9 oz. bars for $1.39, 3.3 oz., Share Pack sizes for $2.09, *2.8 oz. Minis for $0.99, 10.2 oz. Fun Sizes for $3.78, *19.8 oz. Fun Sizes for $5.78, 10.8 oz. Minis for $3.48, 6 Pack Trays for $.98 and *12 Pack Trays for $1.96. *Select retailers only

Baby Ruth and all the winning products were celebrated last night at the 2020 Product of the Year awards gala in New York City. The complete list of winning products of the 2020 Product of the Year Award is now available on productoftheyearusa.com. Visit www.babyruth.com to learn more.

About Ferrero

For over 70 years, Ferrero has been creating products loved by generations. We've grown from a bakery in Alba into the third largest confectionery in the world. Ferrero entered the U.S. market in 1969 with Tic Tac® mints and continues to win hearts and sharing joy with Ferrero Rocher®, Nutella®, Kinder® and Fannie May chocolates. Ferrero Group expanded its chocolate portfolio with the addition of legendary brands, including Butterfinger, Crunch, Baby Ruth, Raisinets, and other legendary chocolate brands which are now part of the Ferrero U.S. portfolio.

We're proud to be a family-owned company with approximately 3,000 employees in seven offices and six plants and warehouses in North America. Instilled in every aspect of our business at every level is the entrepreneurial spirit of our founders, and we work together as a family to bring the Ferrero passion for quality, creativity, and innovation to life every day. Generation after generation, our products are crafted by the people who love them and who appreciate the philosophy behind them. Follow @FerreroUSA on Twitter and Instagram.

