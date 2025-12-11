Baby Safety Alliance Rebrand by KVA Earns Two MarCom Platinum Awards

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Baby Safety Alliance and KVA, a boutique marketing and communications agency, were honored with two Platinum Awards in the 2025 MarCom Awards . The MarCom Awards is administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP) and is one of the industry's most prestigious international creative competitions.

MarCom Awards Platinum Winner

Recognized in both the Branding and Branding Refresh categories, the Baby Safety Alliance brand launch stood out among more than 6,000 global entries. Platinum is MarCom's highest distinction, awarded to only about 15% of submissions each year. This year's Platinum-level honorees include major global brands such as Bank of America, Pfizer, Turkish Airlines, Kimberly-Clark, and Cisco, alongside leading agencies such as Porter Novelli and Razorfish, and now, KVA.

The rebrand was part of a major milestone for the organization: In June 2025, the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA) announced its transition to become the Baby Safety Alliance. Its members represent 95 percent of prenatal to preschool products sold in North America, establishing the Alliance as the trusted voice of safety and quality for baby and children's products.

"JPMA's new name and brand identity as the Baby Safety Alliance brings its mission directly into focus after an impactful 60 years in advancing baby product safety," said Lisa Trofe, Executive Director, Baby Safety Alliance. "We've had overwhelmingly positive responses to the launch campaign and new Baby Safety Alliance Verified seal over the past few months, and the award recognition is the cherry on top. We're thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership in our program marketing, public relations, and stakeholder communications with KVA."

To support this transition, KVA led a comprehensive rebranding process complete with focus groups and member conversations to determine how best to elevate the organization's priorities of advocacy, consumer education, philanthropy, and product safety certification. As the new visual identity took shape, the goal was to create a system that connected emotionally while clearly conveying a commitment to safety, appealed to today's parent with modern, confident visuals, and stood apart with an ownable, distinctive look.

"From our team's market research, we knew the emotional aspect of baby safety must be at the forefront of this new identity and vision—all while keeping the clear seal logo something that would be recognizable to consumers," said Tam'ra Osborne Powell, SVP, Marketing and Communications Strategy at KVA. "That's how the baby came to life along with brand pillars supporting the mission 'A safer start for babies, peace of mind for parents.'"

The award-winning brand rollout included a full visual identity system, messaging framework, stakeholder launch strategy, digital assets, and ongoing creative direction to support the organization's nationwide debut.

Learn more about the award-winning content through the MarCom Awards entry .

About the Baby Safety Alliance

The Baby Safety Alliance is the trusted voice for baby and children's product safety across North America. Formerly known as JPMA, the Alliance advances safety through advocacy, education, product testing, and philanthropy. Its Verification Program independently tests thousands of products annually across 30+ categories to ensure they meet the highest safety, performance, and functionality standards. The Alliance also offers free guidance for parents and caregivers through Baby Safety University and supports families through the Baby Safety Foundation , a 501(c)(3) charity.

About KVA

KVA is a boutique marketing and communications agency offering expertise in areas of communication that have a significant and lasting impact on clients' businesses: corporate communications and branding, change and transformation, crisis communications and employer branding. When companies face uncertainty, KVA provides strategic guidance, supports full-scale execution and makes the process of communicating to every stakeholder easier.

