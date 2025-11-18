Baby Safety Foundation Marks National Injury Prevention Day with Free Resource for New Parents

Baby Safety 101 delivers expert-backed guidance to prevent the most common baby injuries

MT. LAUREL, N.J., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --In recognition of National Injury Prevention Day, the Baby Safety Foundation has released a powerful new resource for parents and caregivers: Baby Safety 101, a free digital manual designed to help families prevent the most common injuries during a baby's first year.

Created with input from pediatricians, neonatologists, emergency physicians, and child safety experts, Baby Safety 101 distills trusted safety information into simple, visual chapters that families can read in about an hour. Topics include safe sleep, car seat safety, babyproofing, feeding safety, emergency preparedness, and baby product use—all grounded in real research and endorsed by leading experts.

"Parenting is joyful, but it can also be overwhelming, especially when it comes to safety," said Lisa Trofe, Executive Director of the Baby Safety Foundation. "Baby Safety 101 is designed to make safety approachable and accessible. It's a resource every new parent should read before the baby arrives, then share with grandparents, babysitters, and anyone who helps care for their child."

Each chapter of Baby Safety 101 is designed for quick, practical learning right from a smartphone. It teaches parents how to set up a safe sleep space, install and use car seats correctly, create safe play and feeding environments, and respond in medical emergencies. The manual also includes printable checklists for babyproofing, home emergency kits, and emergency contacts.

The Foundation recommends reading Baby Safety 101 during pregnancy or before a baby comes home, bookmarking it for future reference, and sharing it with caregivers.

The free guide is available to read or download at BabySafety101.org. Parents, caregivers, and community partners are encouraged to share the link and help spread awareness this National Injury Prevention Day.

About the Baby Safety Foundation

The Baby Safety Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Baby Safety Alliance. Founded in 2021, the 501(c)(3) charitable organization aims to create better outcomes for infants and toddlers by reducing preventable injuries and deaths and providing families in need with donations of time, talent, and product.

About the Baby Safety Alliance

The Baby Safety Alliance is the trusted voice for baby and children's product safety across North America. Formerly known as JPMA, the Alliance advances safety through advocacy, education, product testing, and philanthropy. Its Verification Program independently tests thousands of products annually across 30+ categories to ensure they meet the highest safety, performance, and functionality standards. The Alliance also offers free guidance for parents and caregivers through Baby Safety University and supports families through the Baby Safety Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charity.

