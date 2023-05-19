Baby Safety Market size to grow by USD 3,578.36 million from 2022 to 2027, Europe to account for 30% of the market growth - Technavio

19 May, 2023, 19:45 ET
NEW YORK, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The baby safety market size is set to grow by USD 3578.36 million between 2022 and 2027, and register a CAGR of 5%, according to Technavio's latest market research report. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Artsana Spa, Baby Trend Inc., BREVI MILANO Spa, BRITAX ROMER Kindersicherheit GmbH, Bugaboo North America Inc., Compass Diversified, Dex Products Inc., Dorel Industries Inc., Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Jane Group, KidKusion Inc., Mommys Helper Inc., Mothercare in Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., North States, Nuna International BV, Prince Lionheart, RECARO Holding GmbH, Summer Infant Inc., and The Holding Angelcare Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increase in the number of government guidelines and regulations concerning baby safety, the availability of customized baby safety products, and the innovation in technology and product design and features of baby monitors leading to premiumization will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Baby Safety Market 2023-2027: Segmentation
- Distribution Channel
- Offline: The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growing retail industry and the establishment of numerous retail outlets are driving sales in this segment.
- Online
- Product
- Baby Car Seats
- Baby Strollers And Prams
- Baby Cribs
- Baby Monitors
- Geography
- Europe: Europe is estimated to contribute 30% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the regional market growth is that the vendors operating in the market are focusing on innovative product development in the baby care sector by establishing new facilities.
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
Baby Safety Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the baby safety market include Artsana Spa, Baby Trend Inc., BREVI MILANO Spa, BRITAX ROMER Kindersicherheit GmbH, Bugaboo North America Inc., Compass Diversified, Dex Products Inc., Dorel Industries Inc., Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Jane Group, KidKusion Inc., Mommys Helper Inc., Mothercare in Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., North States, Nuna International BV, Prince Lionheart, RECARO Holding GmbH, Summer Infant Inc., and The Holding Angelcare Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market.
artsana.com- The company offers baby safety products such as car seat and strollers.
brevi.eu- The company offers baby safety products such as Ovo Twin Smart Silverline.
britax-romer.co.uk- The company offers baby safety products such as Baby Safe 2 i Size.
The report also covers the following areas:
Market Driver
- Increase in number of government guidelines and regulations concerning baby safety
- Availability of customized baby safety products
- Innovation in technology and product design and features of baby monitors leading to premiumization
Market Trend
- Increasing availability of products because of retail expansion
- Growing demand for smart baby safety products
- Innovations in baby safety products
Market Challenges
- Presence of stringent regulations related to the manufacturing of baby safety products
- Availability of counterfeit products
- Availability of rental and pre-used baby safety products
Baby Safety Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will assist baby safety market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the baby safety market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the baby safety market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of baby safety market vendors
|
Baby Safety Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 3578.36 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
4.66
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 30%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Artsana Spa, Baby Trend Inc., BREVI MILANO Spa, BRITAX ROMER Kindersicherheit GmbH, Bugaboo North America Inc., Compass Diversified, Dex Products Inc., Dorel Industries Inc., Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Jane Group, KidKusion Inc., Mommys Helper Inc., Mothercare in Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., North States, Nuna International BV, Prince Lionheart, RECARO Holding GmbH, Summer Infant Inc., and The Holding Angelcare Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
