Baby safety market size to grow by USD 3,578.36 million from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, Vendor assessment, and Market dynamics - Technavio

Feb 10, 2023, 06:30 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global baby safety market size is estimated to increase by USD 3,578.36 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5%. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 11,286.63 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.
Global baby safety market – Vendor Analysis
Vendor Offerings -
- Artsana Spa: The company offers baby safety products such as car seats and strollers.
- BREVI MILANO Spa: The company offers baby safety products such as Ovo Twin Smart Silverline.
- Bugaboo North America Inc.: The company offers baby safety products such as Butterfly Travel System Bundle.
- Compass Diversified: The company offers baby safety products such as Baby Strollers.
Vendor Landscape
The global baby safety market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer baby safety in the market are Artsana Spa, Baby Trend Inc., BREVI MILANO Spa, BRITAX ROMER Kindersicherheit GmbH, Bugaboo North America Inc., Compass Diversified, Dex Products Inc., Dorel Industries Inc., Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Jane Group, KidKusion Inc., Mommys Helper Inc., Mothercare in Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., North States, Nuna International BV, Prince Lionheart, RECARO Holding GmbH, Summer Infant Inc., and The Holding Angelcare Inc. and others.
The global demand for baby safety devices globally is creating opportunities for vendors, including new products with improved features and coming up with new advertisements. Some of the improved features are connectivity options and automatic controlling options. Some of the vendors also offer customized variants of baby safety products. Also, certain vendors offer eco-friendly variants of baby safety products. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.
Global baby safety market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
Global baby safety market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on type, Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Product (Baby car seats, Baby strollers and prams, Baby cribs, and Baby monitors), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
- The offline segment will account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period. In this offline segment, specialty store retailers attract customers through their strategic marketing initiatives and merchandising. Brands are expanding their presence worldwide by establishing new stores in prominent markets. Therefore, such strategies and the opening of new brand-specific stores for baby safety products are expected to drive consistent sales growth through offline stores during the forecast period.
Geography Overview
By geography, the global baby safety market is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global baby safety market.
- Europe is estimated to account for 30% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Factors such as the vendors operating in the market are focusing on innovative product development in the baby care sector by establishing new facilities. Furthermore, in Europe, there are compulsory laws that force parents to use baby car seats while traveling. Rear-facing baby safety products are no longer allowed on front passenger seats unless the airbag has been deactivated. Therefore, such expansions of vendors, retailer expansions, and child safety-related laws enforced by governments are expected to support the growth of the market in Europe during the forecast period.
Global baby safety market – Market Dynamics
Leading Drivers - The availability of customized baby safety products is notably driving market growth. Baby safety products are required for parents to ensure the security of their babies. Baby safety products can be customized based on materials, accessories, and additional attachments. Vendors also offer baby strollers with custom feature combinations. Several vendors also offer baby car seats with customization options. It helps parents to improve the safety and comfort of babies through the customization of frames, cushions, and canopy colors. Therefore, such factors will drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period.
Key Trends - The growing demand for smart baby safety products is an emerging trend in the market. Smart baby safety products have various automated control systems that enhance baby safety. Smart variants are equipped with additional features, such as electronic climatized control systems, automatic power-folding, anti-theft sensors, software applications to connect with smartphones, emergency stop buttons, and remote security monitoring systems. Such features ensure that parents are always connected with their babies, which will increase sales and drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period.
Major challenges - The availability of counterfeit products is a major challenge impeding the market growth. Counterfeit products lack several safety standards and are labeled without vital warning statements on product safety. Genuine baby safety products are sold with unique serial numbers that are authorized by governing bodies. Counterfeit product manufacturers fake such serial numbers or use numbers that are already registered by governing bodies, which makes it difficult for customers to identify the originality of the product. Therefore, all these factors will reduce the sales of genuine branded products, which in turn, will hinder the global market growth during the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in this baby safety market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the baby safety market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the baby safety market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the baby safety market industry across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of baby safety market vendors
|
Baby Safety Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
169
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 3,578.36 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
4.66
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 30%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Artsana Spa, Baby Trend Inc., BREVI MILANO Spa, BRITAX ROMER Kindersicherheit GmbH, Bugaboo North America Inc., Compass Diversified, Dex Products Inc., Dorel Industries Inc., Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Jane Group, KidKusion Inc., Mommys Helper Inc., Mothercare in Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., North States, Nuna International BV, Prince Lionheart, RECARO Holding GmbH, Summer Infant Inc., and The Holding Angelcare Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global baby safety market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global baby safety market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Product
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 7.3 Baby car seats - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Baby car seats - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Baby car seats - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Baby car seats - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Baby car seats - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Baby strollers and prams - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Baby strollers and prams - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Baby strollers and prams - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Baby strollers and prams - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Baby strollers and prams - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Baby cribs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Baby cribs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Baby cribs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Baby cribs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Baby cribs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Baby monitors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Baby monitors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Baby monitors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Baby monitors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Baby monitors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.7 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 114: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Artsana Spa
- Exhibit 116: Artsana Spa - Overview
- Exhibit 117: Artsana Spa - Product / Service
- Exhibit 118: Artsana Spa - Key offerings
- 12.4 BREVI MILANO Spa
- Exhibit 119: BREVI MILANO Spa - Overview
- Exhibit 120: BREVI MILANO Spa - Product / Service
- Exhibit 121: BREVI MILANO Spa - Key offerings
- 12.5 BRITAX ROMER Kindersicherheit GmbH
- Exhibit 122: BRITAX ROMER Kindersicherheit GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 123: BRITAX ROMER Kindersicherheit GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 124: BRITAX ROMER Kindersicherheit GmbH - Key offerings
- 12.6 Bugaboo North America Inc.
- Exhibit 125: Bugaboo North America Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 126: Bugaboo North America Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 127: Bugaboo North America Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.7 Compass Diversified
- Exhibit 128: Compass Diversified - Overview
- Exhibit 129: Compass Diversified - Business segments
- Exhibit 130: Compass Diversified - Key offerings
- Exhibit 131: Compass Diversified - Segment focus
- 12.8 Dex Products Inc.
- Exhibit 132: Dex Products Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 133: Dex Products Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 134: Dex Products Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.9 Dorel Industries Inc.
- Exhibit 135: Dorel Industries Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 136: Dorel Industries Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 137: Dorel Industries Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 138: Dorel Industries Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.10 Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd.
- Exhibit 139: Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 140: Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 141: Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 142: Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.11 Jane Group
- Exhibit 143: Jane Group - Overview
- Exhibit 144: Jane Group - Product / Service
- Exhibit 145: Jane Group - Key offerings
- 12.12 KidKusion Inc.
- Exhibit 146: KidKusion Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 147: KidKusion Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 148: KidKusion Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.13 Mommys Helper Inc.
- Exhibit 149: Mommys Helper Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 150: Mommys Helper Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 151: Mommys Helper Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.14 Newell Brands Inc.
- Exhibit 152: Newell Brands Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 153: Newell Brands Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 154: Newell Brands Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 155: Newell Brands Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 156: Newell Brands Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.15 Nuna International BV
- Exhibit 157: Nuna International BV - Overview
- Exhibit 158: Nuna International BV - Product / Service
- Exhibit 159: Nuna International BV - Key offerings
- 12.16 RECARO Holding GmbH
- Exhibit 160: RECARO Holding GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 161: RECARO Holding GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 162: RECARO Holding GmbH - Key offerings
- 12.17 The Holding Angelcare Inc.
- Exhibit 163: The Holding Angelcare Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 164: The Holding Angelcare Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 165: The Holding Angelcare Inc. - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 166: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 167: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 168: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 169: Research methodology
- Exhibit 170: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 171: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 172: List of abbreviations
