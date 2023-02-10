Baby safety market size to grow by USD 3,578.36 million from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, Vendor assessment, and Market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global baby safety market size is estimated to increase by USD 3,578.36 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5%. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 11,286.63 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Baby Safety Market 2023-2027

Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Global baby safety market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Offerings -

Artsana Spa: The company offers baby safety products such as car seats and strollers.

The company offers baby safety products such as car seats and strollers. BREVI MILANO Spa: The company offers baby safety products such as Ovo Twin Smart Silverline.

The company offers baby safety products such as Ovo Twin Smart Silverline. Bugaboo North America Inc.: The company offers baby safety products such as Butterfly Travel System Bundle.

The company offers baby safety products such as Butterfly Travel System Bundle. Compass Diversified: The company offers baby safety products such as Baby Strollers.

The company offers baby safety products such as Baby Strollers. For Details on the vendor and its offerings – Buy the report!

Vendor Landscape

The global baby safety market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer baby safety in the market are Artsana Spa, Baby Trend Inc., BREVI MILANO Spa, BRITAX ROMER Kindersicherheit GmbH, Bugaboo North America Inc., Compass Diversified, Dex Products Inc., Dorel Industries Inc., Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Jane Group, KidKusion Inc., Mommys Helper Inc., Mothercare in Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., North States, Nuna International BV, Prince Lionheart, RECARO Holding GmbH, Summer Infant Inc., and The Holding Angelcare Inc. and others.

The global demand for baby safety devices globally is creating opportunities for vendors, including new products with improved features and coming up with new advertisements. Some of the improved features are connectivity options and automatic controlling options. Some of the vendors also offer customized variants of baby safety products. Also, certain vendors offer eco-friendly variants of baby safety products. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Global baby safety market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global baby safety market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type, Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Product (Baby car seats, Baby strollers and prams, Baby cribs, and Baby monitors), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The offline segment will account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period. In this offline segment, specialty store retailers attract customers through their strategic marketing initiatives and merchandising. Brands are expanding their presence worldwide by establishing new stores in prominent markets. Therefore, such strategies and the opening of new brand-specific stores for baby safety products are expected to drive consistent sales growth through offline stores during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global baby safety market is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global baby safety market.

Europe is estimated to account for 30% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Factors such as the vendors operating in the market are focusing on innovative product development in the baby care sector by establishing new facilities. Furthermore, in Europe , there are compulsory laws that force parents to use baby car seats while traveling. Rear-facing baby safety products are no longer allowed on front passenger seats unless the airbag has been deactivated. Therefore, such expansions of vendors, retailer expansions, and child safety-related laws enforced by governments are expected to support the growth of the market in Europe during the forecast period.

Download a Sample Report

Global baby safety market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers - The availability of customized baby safety products is notably driving market growth. Baby safety products are required for parents to ensure the security of their babies. Baby safety products can be customized based on materials, accessories, and additional attachments. Vendors also offer baby strollers with custom feature combinations. Several vendors also offer baby car seats with customization options. It helps parents to improve the safety and comfort of babies through the customization of frames, cushions, and canopy colors. Therefore, such factors will drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Key Trends - The growing demand for smart baby safety products is an emerging trend in the market. Smart baby safety products have various automated control systems that enhance baby safety. Smart variants are equipped with additional features, such as electronic climatized control systems, automatic power-folding, anti-theft sensors, software applications to connect with smartphones, emergency stop buttons, and remote security monitoring systems. Such features ensure that parents are always connected with their babies, which will increase sales and drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The availability of counterfeit products is a major challenge impeding the market growth. Counterfeit products lack several safety standards and are labeled without vital warning statements on product safety. Genuine baby safety products are sold with unique serial numbers that are authorized by governing bodies. Counterfeit product manufacturers fake such serial numbers or use numbers that are already registered by governing bodies, which makes it difficult for customers to identify the originality of the product. Therefore, all these factors will reduce the sales of genuine branded products, which in turn, will hinder the global market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this baby safety market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the baby safety market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the baby safety market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the baby safety market industry across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of baby safety market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The baby bath products market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.61% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 2,145.47 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (baby bath soaps and washes, baby shampoos and conditioners, and baby bath accessories), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The baby carrier market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.16% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 263.71 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (buckled baby carrier, baby wrap carrier, and baby sling carrier) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Baby Safety Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 169 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,578.36 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.66 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 30% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Artsana Spa, Baby Trend Inc., BREVI MILANO Spa, BRITAX ROMER Kindersicherheit GmbH, Bugaboo North America Inc., Compass Diversified, Dex Products Inc., Dorel Industries Inc., Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Jane Group, KidKusion Inc., Mommys Helper Inc., Mothercare in Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., North States, Nuna International BV, Prince Lionheart, RECARO Holding GmbH, Summer Infant Inc., and The Holding Angelcare Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global baby safety market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global baby safety market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Baby car seats - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Baby car seats - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Baby car seats - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Baby car seats - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Baby car seats - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Baby strollers and prams - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Baby strollers and prams - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Baby strollers and prams - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Baby strollers and prams - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Baby strollers and prams - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Baby cribs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Baby cribs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Baby cribs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Baby cribs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Baby cribs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Baby monitors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Baby monitors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Baby monitors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Baby monitors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Baby monitors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Artsana Spa

Exhibit 116: Artsana Spa - Overview



Exhibit 117: Artsana Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Artsana Spa - Key offerings

12.4 BREVI MILANO Spa

Spa Exhibit 119: BREVI MILANO Spa - Overview

Spa - Overview

Exhibit 120: BREVI MILANO Spa - Product / Service

Spa - Product / Service

Exhibit 121: BREVI MILANO Spa - Key offerings

12.5 BRITAX ROMER Kindersicherheit GmbH

Exhibit 122: BRITAX ROMER Kindersicherheit GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 123: BRITAX ROMER Kindersicherheit GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: BRITAX ROMER Kindersicherheit GmbH - Key offerings

12.6 Bugaboo North America Inc.

Exhibit 125: Bugaboo North America Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Bugaboo North America Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Bugaboo North America Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Compass Diversified

Exhibit 128: Compass Diversified - Overview



Exhibit 129: Compass Diversified - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Compass Diversified - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Compass Diversified - Segment focus

12.8 Dex Products Inc.

Exhibit 132: Dex Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Dex Products Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Dex Products Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Dorel Industries Inc.

Exhibit 135: Dorel Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Dorel Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Dorel Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Dorel Industries Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 139: Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

12.11 Jane Group

Exhibit 143: Jane Group - Overview



Exhibit 144: Jane Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Jane Group - Key offerings

12.12 KidKusion Inc.

Exhibit 146: KidKusion Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 147: KidKusion Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: KidKusion Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Mommys Helper Inc.

Exhibit 149: Mommys Helper Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Mommys Helper Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Mommys Helper Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Newell Brands Inc.

Exhibit 152: Newell Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Newell Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Newell Brands Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 155: Newell Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Newell Brands Inc. - Segment focus

12.15 Nuna International BV

Exhibit 157: Nuna International BV - Overview



Exhibit 158: Nuna International BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Nuna International BV - Key offerings

12.16 RECARO Holding GmbH

Exhibit 160: RECARO Holding GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 161: RECARO Holding GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: RECARO Holding GmbH - Key offerings

12.17 The Holding Angelcare Inc.

Exhibit 163: The Holding Angelcare Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 164: The Holding Angelcare Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: The Holding Angelcare Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 166: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 167: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 168: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 169: Research methodology



Exhibit 170: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 171: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 172: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/



SOURCE Technavio