‘Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends’ signs MOU with Binance NFT

'Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends' is a classic arcade bubble shooter P2E game that can be enjoyed easily and fun with its simple and easy operation. Along with various game contents, it is scheduled to be released in global markets within the first half of this year, excluding some countries such as South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, North Korea, and China in accordance with the service policies of each country.

Meanwhile, 'Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends' is currently conducting a Pre-Registration Event through their official Pre-Registration page (bbfpreregistration.io/) for global users.

BBF Inc.

BBF Inc. is a U.S.-based operating corporation that oversees the global operation and business of P2E game Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends.

