Baby Shark's Second NFT Collection is Set to Launch on Leading NFT Marketplace MakersPlace

Creators of Baby Shark Announce Mint Details for Baby Shark: Collection No. 2, a New 10K Generative Collectible Project, with the First Edition Available to Mint August 31st

Building on the Success of Initial NFT Drop, Baby Shark Grows Its World in Web3 and Beyond

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MakersPlace , the premier marketplace for rare and authentic digital collectibles, announced today that The Pinkfong Company, the global entertainment company behind the pop culture phenomenon Baby Shark, is set to release their second NFT collection titled Baby Shark: Collection No. 2, available to mint starting August 31, 2022.

Following the instant sell-out of Baby Shark's initial limited NFT collection, the cultural icon with the most viewed video in YouTube history is back with a generative NFT project featuring Baby Shark and his family: Baby Shark, Mommy Shark, Daddy Shark, Grandma Shark and Grandpa Shark.

Baby Shark: Collection No. 2 will be released in three themes beginning with the Spring/Summer Edition that forms a connective narrative, culminating in a complete 10K collectible project with certain traits that will only be available during each edition drop. Each unique NFT will be randomly assigned special traits and attributes with a few surprises included. The Fall Edition and Winter Edition will follow subsequently this year.

Baby Shark: Collection No. 2 will be released in 3 parts:

Presale for Baby Shark: Collection No. 2 [SS Edition] will open on August 31, 2022 at 3:30pm PST for Allowlist members only at a special VIP rate, and then open for public sale September 1, 2022 at 3:30pm PST , while supplies last.

Register for the Baby Shark: Collection No. 2 Allowlist here.

Allowlist Sign up here to create a MakersPlace account, or register with your MakersPlace account email.

Benefits and utilities for collectors include the ability to customize and/or mint new NFTs, eligibility for exclusive airdrops and bonuses, and entry into raffles for prizes like tickets to Baby Shark events, merchandise, and custom digital content. Collectors will also have priority access to limited goods and immersive experiences both on and offline.

"Baby Shark: Collection No. 2 will make history as it offers a new and animated way to interact with its global fan base. After the initial NFT sell-out, MakersPlace is proud to partner with Baby Shark to enhance a deeper commitment to their collective audiences," says Craig Palmer, CEO of MakersPlace.

"We're incredibly excited to unveil Baby Shark: Collection No. 2, a project that sets the foundation for our journey in the digital collectibles space and Web3, and allows us to further connect with our global community, something for all ages," said Bin Jeong, CEO of Pinkfong USA. "MakersPlace is the natural choice for us to launch our latest collection given its position in the NFT marketplace and the success of our last launch with them."

The Pinkfong Company has also partnered with AI Network who will lead gameplay data and support synchronization between the data and Baby Shark NFTs. AI Network's dynamic NFT technologies applied to the Baby Shark NFT project will bring an elevated and more interactive experience for collectors in Web3 and the metaverse.

As the RIAA Diamond (11x Platinum), Billboard Hot 100, and the most-viewed YouTube video, Pinkfong's Baby Shark has grown into the most recognizable earworm to emerge from the internet. As a digital-first sensation, its growing success continues with its newest NFT collection expanding the Baby Shark footprint within the metaverse and beyond.

To learn more, please visit https://nft.babyshark.com/ and follow on Twitter and join the Discord community for updates.

About The Pinkfong Company

The Pinkfong Company is a global entertainment company that delivers content and entertaining experiences around the world. Driven by award-winning brands and IPs, the company has created and distributed a range of content across genres and formats including original animated series, world live tours, interactive games, and more. Believing in the power of entertaining and engaging content, The Pinkfong Company is committed to connecting people around the world and bringing joy and inspiration to worldwide audiences of all ages. For more information, please visit the website or follow the company on LinkedIn .

About MakersPlace

MakersPlace is the premier NFT marketplace for digital art. Launched in 2018, MakersPlace utilizes blockchain technology to facilitate the sale of authentic, original digital artwork, ensuring rarity and ownership for both creators and collectors. MakersPlace has emphasized accessibility since its inception, and has attracted a large mainstream audience as the first NFT marketplace to accept both cryptocurrency (ETH) and non-cryptocurrency (USD) payments, which it facilitates through crypto wallet and credit card transactions, respectively. MakersPlace helped catapult digital art and NFTs onto the global stage, with the historic sale of Beeple's Everydays: The First 5000 Days for $69.3 million in partnership with Christie's auction house in March 2021 – the record price for any digital artwork. Our mission is simple: to enable a vibrant future for digital creativity.

