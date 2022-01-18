Baby Skincare Market to Gain Valuation of US$ 20.3 Bn by 2031, Notes TMR Report

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global baby skincare market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031, states a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). The TMR study gives 360-degree analysis of factors influencing the market growth.

Due to growing consumer awareness on disadvantages, such as allergies or rashes, of using synthetic baby skincare products with harmful chemicals, they are inclining toward baby skincare products manufactured using organic and natural ingredients, which help in maintaining healthy skin of babies. Considering this trend, major companies operating in the global baby skincare market are strengthening their production capabilities in organic and natural products.

Baby Skincare Market: Key Findings

As the skin of babies is sensitive, changes in climate can show harsh impact on them. Thus, in order to prevent rashes and allergies, owing to critical climates, parents are inclining toward buying different skincare products, including moisturizing lotions and creams for their babies. Moreover, these products are gaining traction as they can be highly effective in order to lessen the rashes occurring due to the use of diapers. Hence, rise in demand for superior quality lotions and creams for the treatment of sunburns, eczema, and diaper rashes is fueling revenue-generation opportunities in the baby skincare market.

Several players operating in the global baby skincare market are investing heavily in R&D projects in order to develop superior quality products. Moreover, they are also focused on increasing awareness about their products. Hence, they are using the medium of Internet and television and promoting their products through creative advertisements.

Baby Skincare Market: Growth Boosters

Patents today are making conscious efforts to maintain the hygiene & health of babies, thereby avoiding infectious diseases. This factor is boosting the demand for baby skincare products across the globe.

Increase in working population around the world and rise in understanding among consumers on the availability of effective baby skincare products are fueling the sales in the market

Improving spending power of population from several developed and developing nations around the world is expected to drive the market

Baby Skincare Market: Regional Analysis

The baby skincare market is expected to experience dominance of North America , owing to the presence of regulations related to single-use packaging waste, which is encouraging market players to use sustainable packaging techniques. Moreover, increase in awareness among regional population about available products intended for baby skincare is creating promising business prospects in the North America baby skincare market.

, owing to the presence of regulations related to single-use packaging waste, which is encouraging market players to use sustainable packaging techniques. Moreover, increase in awareness among regional population about available products intended for baby skincare is creating promising business prospects in the baby skincare market. The market is estimated to gain lucrative opportunities in Asia Pacific on the back of several factors such as increased penetration of international-level players, growth of hypermarkets that are focused on the retailing of baby care products, and evolving nature of parenting in the region

Baby Skincare Market: Competition Landscape

Leading players are expanding their product offerings by launching innovative and natural organic products that cater to changing consumer needs

Several companies are using collaboration and partnership strategies in order to strengthen their offline and online distribution channels

Enterprises operating in the baby skincare market are taking initiatives to educate people on importance of baby skincare and available baby care products

Baby Skincare Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report include:

Beiersdorfs Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Palmers' (E.T Brown Drugs Co. Inc.)

GALDERMA LABORATORIES, L.P.

Cherub Rubs

Sanosan

Sebamed (Sebapharma)

Gaia Natural Baby

Unilever

Sudocream

Baby Skincare Market Segmentation

Product Category

Soaps & Body Wash

Soap



Body Wash & Cleanser

Moisturizers & Ointments

Oil



Lotions



Cream

Diaper Rash Ointments

Face cream/Moisturizing Cream

Powder

Shampoo & Conditioner

Others (Lip Balm, etc.)

Distribution Channel

Modern Trade

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets



Pharmaceutical/Drug Stores



Specialty Baby Stores



Others

General/Traditional Trade

Online

E-commerce Websites

Company owned Websites

Regions

North America

Europe

Southeast Asia

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

Latin America

