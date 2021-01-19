Baby Sleep Miracle Review: Mary Ann Schuler PDF Ebook For Baby Sleep

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baby Sleep Miracle is an ebook providing knowledge about how to calm a baby and put her/him to sleep. According to the publishers, this ebook has become a bestseller among new parents. The reasons are, this ebook is easy to read, and the suggestions are simple for the parents to follow. Dealing with a baby with a sleep disorder is a part of parenthood. Many parents keep their babies awake till late, hoping that the baby will fall asleep then. But according to Mary Ann, author of Baby Sleep Miracle, this is a myth. A baby should have a fixed bedtime, and that will differ with the age of the baby. Mary Ann has discussed many such tips to put a baby to sleep in the ebook. Mary Ann, who is a mother of two children, has put together her experiences and science in the book for the benefit of other parents. The strategies discussed by her cover every type of child, active or stubborn, can be calmed using the instructions given in the book.

There have been several types of research on the topic of infant sleep disorders. In a paper published in the U.S. National Library of Health, the researchers explain that a healthy and calm sleep during the night is necessary for a baby's cognitive development and physical growth. They studied the subject on ten different parameters to determine the timings of sleep of the children. The children chosen were up to 5 years of age and divided into several groups like up to 4 weeks, 5 weeks to 6 months, between six months and one year, etc. There was some video study also that observed the video of the baby during bedtime. It was noted that around 67% of babies have some type of sleep disorder during the first 3 years of their life, and the figure reduced to 35% in the age gap of 3 to 5 years.

The researchers observed that many pediatricians are not prepared to address these concerns as these are not any medical issues. But, the medical professionals and child psychologists observed that the deprivation of sleep or poor sleep cycle during infancy may result in emotional, behavioral, and cognitive disorders in adulthood. Baby Sleep Miracle provides important inputs to the parents on the reasons why the baby cannot sleep and also explains some natural strategies to put the baby to sleep. MUST SEE: "Shocking New Baby Sleep Miracle Report – This May Change Your Mind"

In a press meet, Mary Ann said that the standard ways suggested by the elders for years like rocking the baby, or co-sleeping are all myths and are not recommended. Instead, the child's love tank should be refilled, and he/she must be kept away from a breakdown. Also, the child's anxiety should be released, and she has suggested strategies to release the anxiety of the child in just 5 minutes. The author also said that she has explained certain strategies in her book for each type of child. For a clingy, cranky, and attention-seeking child, she has also provided a 7-step plan to calm the baby and put the baby to sleep.

The publishers of Mary Ann's Baby Sleep Miracle have shared some positive customer reviews of the book. They have also disclosed that more than 17,000 readers have given positive feedback. Some have benefitted overnight from the tips shared in the book. And for some, the time to see results has been a couple of days or a week. According to the publishers and the user reviews, the best thing about Baby Sleep Miracle is that it suggests safe and natural ways to put a baby to sleep. And the strategies will take a couple of minutes to practice. This ebook is available at a discounted price on the seller's website and can be accessed immediately after payment for purchase is done.

Mary Ann says that though the ways work for every baby, still some parents may be apprehensive about how some strategies can put a baby to sleep. To encourage all parents to try these safe and natural plans, the seller and the author together provide a 60-days money-back. The author also gifts three bonus ebooks worth $200, namely, Night Terror Stopper (Stop babies from having nightmares), Double Trouble Sleeping struggle (for putting twin babies to sleep), and Miracle Sounds (audio containing calming music).

