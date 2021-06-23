Baby Stroller And Pram Market In Europe to grow by USD 348.03 million|17000+ Technavio Research Reports
Jun 23, 2021, 10:33 ET
NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the baby stroller and pram market in Europe and it is poised to grow by USD 348.03 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.
Download FREE Sample Report
Frequently Asked Questions:
- What are the major trends in the market?
Factors such as the advent of smart strollers in the market, the customization of strollers, and the advances in multifunctional strollers are the major trends in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 5%.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Artsana Spa, Bugaboo International BV, Grupo Bebecar S.A., iCandy|Joolz, Mothercare Plc, Newell Brands Inc., PPH ARO Karon Sp. J., RECARO Holding GmbH, and Silver Cross (UK) Ltd. are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the growth in the online purchases of baby products. However, the low-profit margins will hamper the market growth.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Artsana Spa, Bugaboo International BV, Grupo Bebecar S.A., iCandy, Joolz, Mothercare Plc, Newell Brands Inc., PPH ARO Karon Sp. J., RECARO Holding GmbH, and Silver Cross (UK) Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the multifunctionality features will offer immense growth opportunities, the low-profit margins are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this baby stroller and pram market in Europe forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Baby Stroller and Pram Market in Europe 2021-2025: Segmentation
Baby Stroller and Pram Market in Europe is segmented as below:
- Product
- Baby Comfort Stroller
- Baby Buggies
- Baby Compact Pram
- Baby 3-wheeler Stroller
- Baby Tandem Stroller
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geography
- Germany
Baby Stroller and Pram Market in Europe 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The baby stroller and pram market in Europe report covers the following areas:
- Baby Stroller and Pram Market in Europe Size
- Baby Stroller and Pram Market in Europe Trends
- Baby Stroller and Pram Market in Europe Industry Analysis
This study identifies the advent of smart strollers in the market as one of the prime reasons driving the Baby Stroller and Pram Market in Europe's growth during the next few years.
Baby Stroller and Pram Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist baby stroller and pram market growth in Europe during the next five years
- Estimation of the baby stroller and pram market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the baby stroller and pram market across Germany in Europe
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the baby stroller and pram market vendors in Europe
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Baby Carrier Market- The baby carrier market is segmented by product (buckled baby carrier, baby wrap carrier, and baby sling carrier), distribution channel (online and offline), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download FREE Sample Report
Global Automatic Baby Swing Market- The automatic baby swing market is segmented by product (full-sized automatic baby swing and portable automatic baby swing), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download FREE Sample Report
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Baby comfort stroller - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Baby buggies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Baby compact pram - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Baby 3-wheeler stroller - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Baby tandem stroller - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Key leading countries
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Italy
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Artsana Spa
- Bugaboo International BV
- Grupo Bebecar S.A.
- iCandy
- Joolz
- Mothercare Plc
- Newell Brands Inc.
- PPH ARO Karon Sp. J.
- RECARO Holding GmbH
- Silver Cross (UK) Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/baby-stroller-and-pram-market-in-europe-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article