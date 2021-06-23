Baby Stroller And Pram Market In Europe to grow by USD 348.03 million|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

Factors such as the advent of smart strollers in the market, the customization of strollers, and the advances in multifunctional strollers are the major trends in the market.

Factors such as the advent of smart strollers in the market, the customization of strollers, and the advances in multifunctional strollers are the major trends in the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 5%.

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 5%. Who are the top players in the market?

Artsana Spa, Bugaboo International BV, Grupo Bebecar S.A., iCandy|Joolz, Mothercare Plc, Newell Brands Inc., PPH ARO Karon Sp. J., RECARO Holding GmbH, and Silver Cross (UK) Ltd. are the top players in the market.

Artsana Spa, Bugaboo International BV, Grupo Bebecar S.A., iCandy|Joolz, Mothercare Plc, Newell Brands Inc., PPH ARO Karon Sp. J., RECARO Holding GmbH, and Silver Cross (UK) Ltd. are the top players in the market. What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the growth in the online purchases of baby products. However, the low-profit margins will hamper the market growth.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Artsana Spa, Bugaboo International BV, Grupo Bebecar S.A., iCandy, Joolz, Mothercare Plc, Newell Brands Inc., PPH ARO Karon Sp. J., RECARO Holding GmbH, and Silver Cross (UK) Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the multifunctionality features will offer immense growth opportunities, the low-profit margins are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this baby stroller and pram market in Europe forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Baby Stroller and Pram Market in Europe 2021-2025: Segmentation

Baby Stroller and Pram Market in Europe is segmented as below:

Product

Baby Comfort Stroller



Baby Buggies



Baby Compact Pram



Baby 3-wheeler Stroller



Baby Tandem Stroller

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

Germany

Baby Stroller and Pram Market in Europe 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The baby stroller and pram market in Europe report covers the following areas:

Baby Stroller and Pram Market in Europe Size

Baby Stroller and Pram Market in Europe Trends

Baby Stroller and Pram Market in Europe Industry Analysis

This study identifies the advent of smart strollers in the market as one of the prime reasons driving the Baby Stroller and Pram Market in Europe's growth during the next few years.

Baby Stroller and Pram Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist baby stroller and pram market growth in Europe during the next five years

Estimation of the baby stroller and pram market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the baby stroller and pram market across Germany in Europe

in Europe Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the baby stroller and pram market vendors in Europe

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Baby Carrier Market- The baby carrier market is segmented by product (buckled baby carrier, baby wrap carrier, and baby sling carrier), distribution channel (online and offline), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download FREE Sample Report

Global Automatic Baby Swing Market- The automatic baby swing market is segmented by product (full-sized automatic baby swing and portable automatic baby swing), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download FREE Sample Report

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Baby comfort stroller - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Baby buggies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Baby compact pram - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Baby 3-wheeler stroller - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Baby tandem stroller - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Key leading countries

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Italy

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Artsana Spa

Bugaboo International BV

Grupo Bebecar S.A.

iCandy

Joolz

Mothercare Plc

Newell Brands Inc.

PPH ARO Karon Sp. J.

RECARO Holding GmbH

Silver Cross (UK) Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/baby-stroller-and-pram-market-in-europe-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

https://www.technavio.com

