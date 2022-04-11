Baby Stroller and Pram Market recorded a 4.96% Y-O-Y growth rate in 2021 |Driven by Changing Lifestyles Coupled with the Rise in Single-parent & Nuclear Families |Technavio

The key factors driving growth in the baby stroller and pram market are the changing lifestyles coupled with the rise in single-parent and nuclear families. The single-parent and nuclear families have to cope with many different tasks while taking care of their newborns and toddlers. Therefore, parents demand baby care products that could provide convenience and ease them. One of the major concerns among such customers is transporting the child from one place to another. Baby strollers and prams are the major choices among parents for transporting babies with ease and comfort. Baby strollers and prams have become an advantage for customers who are single parents or belong to nuclear families, owing to the benefits that are served by these products.

However, the short life cycle of baby strollers and prams will be a major challenge for the baby stroller and pram market during the forecast period. Babies grow fast, and baby products such as baby strollers or prams are required to be changed as per the age, weight, and size of a child. Also, the baby strollers and prams of established brands are quite expensive, and such products are not cost-effective for the customers to keep changing the stroller's size. This results in customers not opting for baby strollers or prams which could limit the sales volume of such products during the forecast period.

To know about other drivers & challenges - Download a free sample now!

Company Profiles

The baby stroller and pram market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The baby stroller and pram market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Artsana Spa, Baby Trend Inc., Britax, Bugaboo International BV, Combi Corp., Dorel Industries Inc., Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Inglesina USA Inc., Newell Brands Inc., and Nuna International BV.

To know about the vendor offerings - Download a free sample now!

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the baby stroller and pram market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Segmentation Analysis

By Product, the market is classified into segments baby comfort strollers, baby buggies, baby comfort pram, baby 3-wheeler strollers, and baby tandem strollers. In the baby stroller and pram market, the baby comfort stroller segment will be significant during the forecast period.

the market is classified into segments baby comfort strollers, baby buggies, baby comfort pram, baby 3-wheeler strollers, and baby tandem strollers. In the baby stroller and pram market, the will be significant during the forecast period. By Geography, the market is classified as Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and MEA. Europe will have the largest share of the market. 31% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany and UK are the key markets for baby strollers and prams in Europe . Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. In Europe, the penetration of baby strollers is very high as the relative increase in household disposable income over the years has allowed working parents to spend more on baby care-related products such as car seats, strollers, prams, cribs, and others.

the market is classified as , , APAC, , and MEA. will have the largest share of the market. 31% of the market's growth will originate from during the forecast period. Germany and UK are the key markets for baby strollers and prams in . Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. In Europe, the penetration of baby strollers is very high as the relative increase in household disposable income over the years has allowed working parents to spend more on baby care-related products such as car seats, strollers, prams, cribs, and others. By Distribution channel, the market is classified as offline and online. The demand for baby products such as baby strollers and prams through online channels is expected to increase and stabilize during the forecast period.

For additional information on the contribution of each segment - Download a free sample now!

Related Reports

The toys market in Europe is expected to increase by USD 8.75 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.77%. Download a free sample now!

is expected to increase by USD 8.75 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.77%. The children's bicycle market has the potential to grow by USD 2.59 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.46%. Download a free sample now!

Baby Stroller And Pram Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.58% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.10 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.96 Performing market contribution Europe at 31% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Artsana Spa, Baby Trend Inc., Britax, Bugaboo International BV, Combi Corp., Dorel Industries Inc., Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Inglesina USA Inc., Newell Brands Inc., and Nuna International BV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Baby comfort stroller - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Baby buggies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Baby comfort pram - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Baby 3-wheeler stroller - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Baby Tandem stroller - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Artsana Spa

Baby Trend Inc.

Britax

Bugaboo International BV

Combi Corp.

Dorel Industries Inc.

Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd.

Inglesina USA Inc.

Inc. Newell Brands Inc.

Nuna International BV

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio