Baby stroller and pram market size to grow by USD 1438.82 million from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global baby stroller and pram market size is estimated to increase by USD 1,438.82 million. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 6.12%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Baby Stroller and Pram Market 2023-2027

Global baby stroller and pram market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global baby stroller and pram market – Vendor analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global baby stroller and pram market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer baby stroller and pram in the market are Artsana Spa, Baby Bunting Group Ltd., Baby Trend Inc., BRITAX ROMER Kindersicherheit GmbH, Bugaboo North America Inc., Combi Corp., CYBEX GmbH, Dorel Industries Inc., Evenflo Co. Inc., HunyHuny Overseas Pvt. Ltd., Inglesina USA Inc., Johnston Prams and Buggies Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., Nuna International BV, Peg Perego SpA, Pigeon Stroller, Reliance Retail Ltd., SND Digital Retails LLP, Summer Infant Inc., and TRIOS VENTURES PTY LTD and others.

The global baby stroller and pram market is at its growing stage. This implies that the market in focus is characterized by the changing lifestyles coupled with rise in single-parent and nuclear families, innovation and portfolio extension leading to premiumization of products, and the growing demand for multifunctional baby strollers.

Vendor offerings -

Artsana Spa: The company offers baby strollers and prams under the brand Recaro Kids.

Baby Bunting Group Ltd: The company offers baby strollers and prams such as Childcare Vogue Lite Stroller Grey, Uppababy Vista V2 Stroller Black and Jengo Strand Pram And Bassinet-Moon.

Baby Trend Inc: The company offers baby strollers and prams such as Expedition 2-in-1 Stroller Wagon PLUS, Sit N Stand 2.0 Stroller and Passport Bassinet Stroller.

BRITAX ROMER Kindersicherheit GmbH: The company offers baby strollers and prams such as B-AGILE M, B-AGILE R and B-AGILE DOUBLE.

Bugaboo North America Inc: The company offers baby strollers and prams under the brands Lynx and Donkey 5 Mono.

For Details on vendor and its offerings – Buy the report!

Global baby stroller and pram market - Segmentation assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (offline and online), end-user (baby comfort stroller, baby buggies, baby comfort pram, baby 3-wheeler stroller, and baby tandem stroller), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Segment Description - The market share growth of the offline segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. Customers choose to purchase strollers and prams from specialty stores due to the product knowledge and personalized guidance the sales staff offers. It enables customers to comprehend better the latest features included in baby strollers. Specialty retailers, who make up more than 60% of the offline industry, will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Geography overview

By geography, the global baby stroller and pram market is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global baby stroller and pram market.

Europe will account for 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Infant strollers are widely used in Europe due to the relative rise in household disposable income that has allowed working parents to spend more on baby care-related items, including car seats, strollers, prams, cribs, and other items over the years. This gave the suppliers an excellent opportunity to expand and break into the European baby stroller and pram market. Additional elements that contributed to the expansion of this industry include rising urbanization, parents' shifting lifestyles, dual-earner households, and exposure to online platforms.

Global baby stroller and pram market– Market dynamics



Leading drivers - The changing lifestyles coupled with the rise in single-parent and nuclear families are notably driving the market growth. Single-parent households and nuclear families look for baby care options that could simplify and make their lives easier. One of their biggest concerns is getting the child from one place to another. Strollers and prams are the most popular choices among parents for conveniently and comfortably transporting infants. The demand for baby strollers and prams is being driven by the rising number of nuclear families and single parents around the world. This trend is expected to significantly contribute to the market's growth over the forecast period.

Key trends - Emerging demand for eco-friendly strollers is the key trend in the market. In order to prevent their children from being hurt, modern parents are very concerned about the materials used to build baby strollers. Parents of newborns are curious about the manufacturing processes, dangers associated with the chemicals used in the stroller's production, and stroller reusability while buying a stroller for their infant. As a result, businesses that offer baby strollers place a greater emphasis on adhering to safety regulations and providing clients with baby strollers that are environmentally friendly. Due to the recent trend of adopting eco-friendly baby items, including strollers, there will be an increase in demand for this sort of stroller throughout the projected period.

Major challenges - The short life cycle of baby strollers and prams is the major challenge in the market. Baby equipment like strollers and cradles need to be adjusted to a child's age, weight, and size because babies grow quickly. Furthermore, it is uneconomical for customers to frequently change the stroller's size due to the high price of baby strollers and prams. Baby strollers have expiration dates, and customers are advised not to use them once they reach their expiry dates as, over time, the sun can damage the products. Customers may opt not to purchase baby strollers or prams as a result, which may reduce the volume of these products' sales over the forecasted period.

What are the key data covered in this baby stroller and pram market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the baby stroller and pram market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the baby stroller and pram market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the baby stroller and pram market across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of baby stroller and pram market vendors

Baby Stroller And Pram Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 165 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.12% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1438.82 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.06 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 32% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Artsana Spa, Baby Bunting Group Ltd., Baby Trend Inc., BRITAX ROMER Kindersicherheit GmbH, Bugaboo North America Inc., Combi Corp., CYBEX GmbH, Dorel Industries Inc., Evenflo Co. Inc., HunyHuny Overseas Pvt. Ltd., Inglesina USA Inc., Johnston Prams and Buggies Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., Nuna International BV, Peg Perego SpA, Pigeon Stroller, Reliance Retail Ltd., SND Digital Retails LLP, Summer Infant Inc., and TRIOS VENTURES PTY LTD Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global baby stroller and pram market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global baby stroller and pram market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Baby comfort stroller - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Baby comfort stroller - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Baby comfort stroller - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Baby comfort stroller - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Baby comfort stroller - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Baby buggies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Baby buggies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Baby buggies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Baby buggies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Baby buggies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Baby comfort pram - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Baby comfort pram - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Baby comfort pram - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Baby comfort pram - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Baby comfort pram - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Baby 3-wheeler stroller - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Baby 3-wheeler stroller - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Baby 3-wheeler stroller - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Baby 3-wheeler stroller - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Baby 3-wheeler stroller - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Baby tandem stroller - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Baby tandem stroller - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Baby tandem stroller - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Baby tandem stroller - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Baby tandem stroller - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 109: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 110: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 111: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 112: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Artsana Spa

Exhibit 120: Artsana Spa - Overview



Exhibit 121: Artsana Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Artsana Spa - Key offerings

12.4 Baby Bunting Group Ltd.

Exhibit 123: Baby Bunting Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Baby Bunting Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Baby Bunting Group Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 Baby Trend Inc.

Exhibit 126: Baby Trend Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Baby Trend Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Baby Trend Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 BRITAX ROMER Kindersicherheit GmbH

Exhibit 129: BRITAX ROMER Kindersicherheit GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 130: BRITAX ROMER Kindersicherheit GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: BRITAX ROMER Kindersicherheit GmbH - Key offerings

12.7 Bugaboo North America Inc.

Exhibit 132: Bugaboo North America Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Bugaboo North America Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Bugaboo North America Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Combi Corp.

Exhibit 135: Combi Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Combi Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Combi Corp. - Key offerings

12.9 CYBEX GmbH

Exhibit 138: CYBEX GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 139: CYBEX GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: CYBEX GmbH - Key offerings

12.10 Dorel Industries Inc.

Exhibit 141: Dorel Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Dorel Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Dorel Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Dorel Industries Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Evenflo Co. Inc.

Exhibit 145: Evenflo Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Evenflo Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Evenflo Co. Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Inglesina USA Inc.

Inc. Exhibit 148: Inglesina USA Inc. - Overview

Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 149: Inglesina USA Inc. - Product / Service

Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 150: Inglesina USA Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Newell Brands Inc.

Exhibit 151: Newell Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Newell Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Newell Brands Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 154: Newell Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Newell Brands Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 Peg Perego SpA

Exhibit 156: Peg Perego SpA - Overview



Exhibit 157: Peg Perego SpA - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Peg Perego SpA - Key offerings

12.15 Pigeon Stroller

Exhibit 159: Pigeon Stroller - Overview



Exhibit 160: Pigeon Stroller - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Pigeon Stroller - Key offerings

12.16 Reliance Retail Ltd.

Exhibit 162: Reliance Retail Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Reliance Retail Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: Reliance Retail Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 Summer Infant Inc.

Exhibit 165: Summer Infant Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Summer Infant Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 167: Summer Infant Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Summer Infant Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 169: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 170: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 171: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 172: Research methodology



Exhibit 173: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 174: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 175: List of abbreviations

