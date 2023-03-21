Baby Stroller Global Market Report 2023: Growing Nuclear Families and Rising Female Employment Drive Sector

Mar 21, 2023, 20:30 ET
DUBLIN, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Baby Stroller Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Competition Opportunities and Forecast, 2018-2028F Segmented By Product Type (Lightweight, Standard, Jogging and Travel Systems), By Technology (Smart and Non-Smart), By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global baby stroller market was valued at USD 3211.36 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.07% through 2028 on account of increasing technological advancement in the baby care sector coupled with increasing use of baby travel products and rising nuclear families. Smart-connected strollers are a prominent trend that is anticipated to affect new product launches throughout the projected period.
A stroller is a small carriage on wheels that is used to carry small babies. It is sometimes referred to as a pram or a pushchair. On the market, there are four types of strollers with single and double seats: standard, lightweight, travel systems, and jogging.
Travel systems that are handy and reasonably priced are available from several companies. The "GB Pockit" stroller, which weighs only 9.5 pounds and is certified by the Guinness Book of World Records as the world's most compact stroller, is one such item. The stroller may be folded so that it can fit both under the seat and in the overhead compartment of an airline.
Growing Nuclear Families and Rising Female Employment
The growing number of nuclear families, as well as the increased employment of women, are pushing the market growth for baby care products such as strollers. The strollers are more handy, simple to operate, and effective for on-the-go needs. Nuclear families are becoming common in India. For instance, the number of nuclear families climbed from 135 million in 2001 to 172 million in 2011, according to the most recent Indian census data release. Thus, with the increase in the number of nuclear families, the need for strollers is increasing at a high rate.
Technological Product Innovation Will Drive the Market Growth
With the world moving toward automation and IoT, the use of smart and electronic technologies in consumer goods has gained traction in the last few years. Vendors battle with other companies in competitive markets such as baby strollers to maintain their leading position with innovative technologies and clever improvements. One such innovation is the development of e-strollers by Emmaljunga and Cybex, which are expected to be game changers. For instance, Smartbe is the first connected intelligent baby stroller. A smart bed is an all-in-one system that offers over ten safety, security, comfort, and convenience-enhancing functionalities that are controlled by Android and iOS smartphones and smartwatches.
Growing Demand for Travel Products for Children will Fuel the Market Growth
Car seats have been used since the 1960s when they were enhanced with features such as the harness feature, metal frame feature, and rear-facing choice. For many years, the car seat segment was regarded as a large market where products were sold individually, and it remains so today. The increased popularity of traveling with babies and toddlers has prepared the path for growth in a new market known as travel system strollers. For instance, Mercedes-AMG GT unveiled its limited-edition stroller in collaboration with Hartan. The design is reported to be influenced by AMG vehicles. Another company Bugaboo, in 2021, introduced Bugaboo Flex, a monthly subscription service for its strollers. Customers can pay a monthly fee to access their products rather than making a one-time payment. Flexible contracts with durations of 6 to 24 months are available for using these services. Thus, with the growing demand for travel products, the market will grow at a faster rate.
Market Segmentation
Baby Stroller Market, By Product Type:
- Lightweight
- Standard
- Jogging
- Travel Systems
Baby Stroller Market, By Technology:
- Non-Smart
- Smart
Baby Stroller Market, By Distribution Channel:
- Specialty Stores
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Online
- Multi-Branded Stores
- Others
Baby Stroller Market, By Region:
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Australia
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- South America
- Colombia
- Brazil
- Argentina
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer Analysis (B2C Model Analysis)
5. Global Baby Stroller Market Outlook
6. Europe Baby Stroller Market Outlook
7. North America Baby Stroller Market Outlook
8. Asia-Pacific Baby Stroller Market Outlook
9. Middle East & Africa Baby Stroller Market Outlook
10. South America Baby Stroller Market Outlook
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.1.1. Ease of Use and Convenience
11.1.2. Expanding Nuclear families
11.1.3. Increasing Baby Travel Products
11.2. Challenges
11.2.1. Availability of Counterfeit products
11.2.2. High Cost & Low Penetration
12. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Baby Stroller Market
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. SWOT Analysis
15. Porter's Five Forces Model
16. Import & Export Analysis
17. Competitive Landscape
18. Strategic Recommendations/Action Plan
19. About the Publisher & Disclaimer
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Goodbaby International Holdings Limited
- Artsana S.p.A.
- Monahan Products, LLC
- Newell Brands Inc.
- Dorel Industries Inc.
- Bugaboo International B.V.
- Brevi Milano S.P.A.
- BumbleRide Inc
- Britax Child Safety, Inc.
- Baby Trend Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xmy0wi
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article