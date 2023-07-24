Baby Stroller Market to grow by USD 1,130.38 million from 2022 to 2027|Innovation and portfolio extension leading to the premiumization of products to drive the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The baby stroller market is set to grow by USD 1,130.38 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 6.25% during the forecast period. Discover Leisure Products' industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

The baby stroller market covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Baby Stroller Market 2023-2027

Vendor Landscape

The baby stroller market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Vendors Offerings

Artsana Spa - The company offers baby strollers under the brand Recaro.

The company offers baby strollers under the brand Recaro. Baby Bunting Group Ltd. - The company offers baby strollers such as steelcraft one2 v2 stroller grey gum, steelcraft one2 v2 stroller black gum, and joie litetrax 4 dlx travel system stroller grey flannel.

The company offers baby strollers such as steelcraft one2 v2 stroller grey gum, steelcraft one2 v2 stroller black gum, and joie litetrax 4 dlx travel system stroller grey flannel. Baby Trend Inc. - The company offers baby strollers such as Expedition 2 in 1 stroller wagon plus, passport carriage stroller, and passport cargo stroller fieldstone grey.

For the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings - View Sample in a minutes

Key Market Segmentation

This baby stroller market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (baby comfort stroller, baby 3-wheeler stroller, and baby tandem stroller), distribution channel (specialist retailer, hypermarket/supermarket, and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the baby comfort stroller segment will be significant during the forecast period. The dominant segment in the market is the comfort stroller, which is characterized by its larger size, heavier weight (over 20 pounds), and 2D folding mechanism. These strollers offer a range of features including spacious storage baskets, canopies, parent-child trays, and full backrests. The comfort stroller's aluminium frame construction adds to its weight, but it also enhances stability, rust resistance, and manoeuvrability. On the other hand, travel system strollers offer the added flexibility of being able to remove the stroller seat and use it as a car seat or for outdoor activities. These strollers are particularly practical as they can accommodate infants up to 4 years old. Additionally, travel system strollers are designed for easy folding and are typically compact, making them convenient for storage. Consequently, baby comfort strollers with innovative features are highly preferred in developed markets, and this is expected to drive the growth of the baby comfort stroller segment during the forecast period.

View Sample Report in minutes of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

Europe is estimated to account for 37% of the global baby stroller market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. The European region holds a significant market share in the sales of baby strollers, which is a crucial segment within the baby safety and convenience product category. Key countries in the European stroller market include Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, and the Netherlands. Strollers have gained popularity in Europe due to the rising disposable income among households, and working parents are willing to invest in high-quality baby care items such as car seats, strollers, cribs, and more. This presents favourable growth opportunities for suppliers entering the market in this region.

For more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.- View Sample Report

Companies Mentioned

Artsana Spa

Baby Bunting Group Ltd.

Baby Trend Inc.

BREVI MILANO Spa

Spa BRITAX ROMER Kindersicherheit GmbH

Bugaboo North America Inc.

Combi Corp.

Dorel Industries Inc.

Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd

HunyHuny Overseas Pvt. Ltd.

Inglesina Baby SpA

Kids2 Inc.

Monahan Products LLC

Mothercare Plc

My Babiie Ltd

Newell Brands Inc.

Nuna International BV

Peg Perego SpA

Pigeon Stroller

SND Digital Retails LLP

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Market Dynamics

Key Baby Stroller Market Driver

Innovation and portfolio extension leading to the premiumization of products are notably driving market growth. Strollers with advanced features and functionalities are priced higher compared to regular strollers in the market. Manufacturers have been incorporating the latest technology and innovations into strollers to provide convenience to parents. Furthermore, expanding product portfolios contribute to the premiumization of stroller products. Vendors differentiate themselves from competitors by offering strollers with unique features and designs. For instance, Bugaboo International offers a range of stroller collections, such as Bugaboo Cameleon, Bugaboo Runner, Bugaboo Bee, Bugaboo Donkey, and Bugaboo Buffalo, each with distinct specifications. Customization options are also provided, allowing customers to personalize the stroller frame, inner fabric, sun canopy, and side basket cover in their preferred colours. These products, with added features and high-quality materials, come at a higher price point. The market's growth during the forecast period will be driven by the introduction of new stroller features and advancements in technology, enabling vendors to expand their product offerings and develop premium strollers.

Significant Baby Stroller Market Trends

The emerging demand for eco-friendly strollers is an emerging trend influencing market growth. Parents today prioritize the materials used in stroller manufacturing to ensure the safety of their babies, leading to the popularity of eco-friendly strollers among environmentally conscious customers. When purchasing a stroller, parents of newborns are interested in understanding the manufacturing process, potential risks associated with toxic substances, and the stroller's reusability. Harmful chemicals commonly found in stroller manufacturing, such as bisphenol A (BPA), formaldehyde, and polyvinyl chloride (PVC), are a concern for parents. Stroller vendors focus on adhering to safety standards and offering eco-friendly options to meet customer demands. For instance, Bumbleride provides eco-friendly strollers made from recycled polyester derived from used water bottles, ensuring a safe and environmentally conscious product for babies. The growing trend of using eco-friendly baby products, including strollers, is expected to drive the demand for such strollers in the market during the forecast period.

Major Baby Stroller Market Challenge

The short product life cycle of baby strollers is a significant challenge hindering market growth. The market faces a significant challenge due to the short life cycle of baby strollers. Babies grow rapidly, necessitating adjustments to strollers based on their age, weight, and height. Established brand strollers tend to be expensive, making them less cost-effective for customers who frequently need to change stroller sizes. This can lead customers to opt for alternative options and limit the sales volume of strollers. Strollers also have expiration dates and can be damaged by prolonged exposure to sunlight, further reducing their useful life. As a result, young parents often refrain from investing in luxury strollers. The limited lifespan of strollers presents a major obstacle to the market's growth during the forecast period.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The stroller wagon market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.08% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 160.81 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), capacity (4 seaters and 2 seaters), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). A key factor shaping the growth of the global stroller wagon market is the emerging demand for eco-friendly strollers.

The baby stroller and pram market size in Europe will grow up to USD 348.03 million at a CAGR of 5.19% during 2021-2025. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (baby comfort stroller, baby buggies, baby compact pram, baby 3-wheeler stroller, and baby tandem stroller), and distribution channel (offline and online). Key drivers such as the multifunctionality features are notably supporting the baby stroller and pram market growth in Europe.

Baby Stroller Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.25% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,130.38 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.75 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Artsana Spa, Baby Bunting Group Ltd., Baby Trend Inc., BREVI MILANO Spa, BRITAX ROMER Kindersicherheit GmbH, Bugaboo North America Inc., Combi Corp., Dorel Industries Inc., Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd, HunyHuny Overseas Pvt. Ltd., Inglesina Baby SpA, Kids2 Inc., Monahan Products LLC, Mothercare Plc, My Babiie Ltd, Newell Brands Inc., Nuna International BV, Peg Perego SpA, Pigeon Stroller, and SND Digital Retails LLP Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global Baby Stroller Market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global baby stroller Market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Baby comfort stroller - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Baby comfort stroller - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Baby comfort stroller - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Baby comfort stroller - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Baby comfort stroller - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Baby 3-wheeler stroller - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Baby 3-wheeler stroller - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Baby 3-wheeler stroller - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Baby 3-wheeler stroller - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Baby 3-wheeler stroller - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Baby tandem stroller - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Baby tandem stroller - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Baby tandem stroller - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Baby tandem stroller - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Baby tandem stroller - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Specialist retailer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Specialist retailer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Specialist retailer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Specialist retailer - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Specialist retailer - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Hypermarket/supermarket - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Hypermarket/supermarket - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Hypermarket/supermarket - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Hypermarket/supermarket - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Hypermarket/supermarket - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Artsana Spa

Exhibit 119: Artsana Spa - Overview



Exhibit 120: Artsana Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Artsana Spa - Key offerings

12.4 Baby Bunting Group Ltd.

Exhibit 122: Baby Bunting Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Baby Bunting Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Baby Bunting Group Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 Baby Trend Inc.

Exhibit 125: Baby Trend Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Baby Trend Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Baby Trend Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 BREVI MILANO Spa

Spa Exhibit 128: BREVI MILANO Spa - Overview

Spa - Overview

Exhibit 129: BREVI MILANO Spa - Product / Service

Spa - Product / Service

Exhibit 130: BREVI MILANO Spa - Key offerings

12.7 BRITAX ROMER Kindersicherheit GmbH

Exhibit 131: BRITAX ROMER Kindersicherheit GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 132: BRITAX ROMER Kindersicherheit GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: BRITAX ROMER Kindersicherheit GmbH - Key offerings

12.8 Bugaboo North America Inc.

Exhibit 134: Bugaboo North America Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Bugaboo North America Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Bugaboo North America Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Combi Corp.

Exhibit 137: Combi Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Combi Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Combi Corp. - Key offerings

12.10 Dorel Industries Inc.

Exhibit 140: Dorel Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Dorel Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Dorel Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Dorel Industries Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd

Exhibit 144: Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 145: Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd - Segment focus

12.12 Kids2 Inc.

Exhibit 148: Kids2 Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Kids2 Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Kids2 Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Monahan Products LLC

Exhibit 151: Monahan Products LLC - Overview



Exhibit 152: Monahan Products LLC - Key offerings

12.14 Mothercare Plc

Exhibit 153: Mothercare Plc - Overview



Exhibit 154: Mothercare Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Mothercare Plc - Key offerings

12.15 My Babiie Ltd

Exhibit 156: My Babiie Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 157: My Babiie Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: My Babiie Ltd - Key offerings

12.16 Newell Brands Inc.

Exhibit 159: Newell Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Newell Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Newell Brands Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 162: Newell Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Newell Brands Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Peg Perego SpA

Exhibit 164: Peg Perego SpA - Overview



Exhibit 165: Peg Perego SpA - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: Peg Perego SpA - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 167: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 168: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 169: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 170: Research methodology



Exhibit 171: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 172: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 173: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio