Baby Toiletries Global Market to Reach $14.5 Billion by 2030: Baby-Specific Skin Care Products Drive Baby Care Market

Feb 21, 2023, 19:50 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Baby Toiletries: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Baby Toiletries estimated at US$10.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Skincare Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$5.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Bathing Products segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR
The Baby Toiletries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Global Baby Toiletries Market Witnesses Robust Growth
- Recent Market Activity
- Asia-Pacific Leads the Global Baby Toiletries Market
- Baby Skin Care Products Segment Dominates the Market
- Baby Wipes Segment Presents Favorable Growth Prospects
- Baby Soaps - Highly Lucrative Segment in Baby Toiletries Market
- Baby Shampoo: One of the Major Segments in Baby Toiletries Market
- Baby Powders Market: A Small Yet Fast Growing Segment
- Baby Toiletries - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Global Population and Rise in Number of New Births: Opportunity Galore for Baby Toiletries
- Rising Women Workforce: A Business Case for Baby Toiletries
- Rising Middle Class Population in Emerging Markets Offer Increased Growth Prospects
- Rising Disposable Incomes Propel Market Growth
- Expanding Urban Population Spurs Growth
- Drifting Demographics: A Threat to Baby Toiletries Market?
- Demand for Natural and Organic Products to Boost Global Baby Toiletries Market
- Private Label Baby Toiletries Gain Popularity
- Adoption of Various Marketing Strategies Drive Sales
- Baby-Specific Skin Care Products Drive Baby Care Market
- Rising Popularity of Online Retailing Lends Traction to Market Growth
- Emerging Trends Favoring Baby Wipes Market
- Product Innovation & Focus on R&D
- Innovative Marketing Strategies
- Baby Toiletries Brands Gear Up to Avoid Using Harmful Chemicals
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
