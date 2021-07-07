Baby Wipes Market in the Personal Products Industry to grow by USD 968.01 million | Discover Company Insights in Technavio

The report on the baby wipes market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the introduction of varied products by manufacturers, the concerns about the health of babies, and the increasing emphasis on organic and natural products.

The baby wipes market analysis includes technology, distribution channel, and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the increasing emphasis on organic and natural products as one of the prime reasons driving the baby wipes market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The baby wipes market covers the following areas:

Baby Wipes Market Sizing

Baby Wipes Market Forecast

Baby Wipes Market Analysis



Companies Mentioned

Johnson and Johnson Inc.

Kimberly Clark Corp.

Pigeon Corp.

RASCO Enterprises Pty Ltd.

Sebapharma GmbH and Co. KG

The Himalaya Drug Co.

The Procter and Gamble Co.

Unicharm Corp.

Unilever Group

WaterWipes UC

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Global Baby Oral Care Market- The baby oral care market is segmented by product (baby toothpaste and baby toothbrush) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Download FREE Sample Report

Global Baby Diapers Market- The baby diapers market is segmented by product (disposable, training, swim pants, and others), distribution channel (retail stores and online channels), and geography (North America, APAC, South America, Europe, and MEA).

Download FREE Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

Spunlace technology - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Airlaid technology - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Coform technology - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Other technologies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technology

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Johnson and Johnson Inc.

Kimberly Clark Corp.

Pigeon Corp.

RASCO Enterprises Pty Ltd.

Sebapharma GmbH and Co. KG

The Himalaya Drug Co.

The Procter and Gamble Co.

Unicharm Corp.

Unilever Group

WaterWipes UC

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/baby-wipes-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com

