Baby Wipes Market in the Personal Products Industry to grow by USD 968.01 million | Discover Company Insights in Technavio

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The baby wipes market is poised to grow by USD 968.01 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.41% during the forecast period.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
The report on the baby wipes market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the introduction of varied products by manufacturers, the concerns about the health of babies, and the increasing emphasis on organic and natural products.
The baby wipes market analysis includes technology, distribution channel, and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the increasing emphasis on organic and natural products as one of the prime reasons driving the baby wipes market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The baby wipes market covers the following areas:
Baby Wipes Market Sizing
Baby Wipes Market Forecast
Baby Wipes Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Johnson and Johnson Inc.
- Kimberly Clark Corp.
- Pigeon Corp.
- RASCO Enterprises Pty Ltd.
- Sebapharma GmbH and Co. KG
- The Himalaya Drug Co.
- The Procter and Gamble Co.
- Unicharm Corp.
- Unilever Group
- WaterWipes UC
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
