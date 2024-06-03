Baby Wipes Market size is set to grow by USD 1.54 billion from 2024-2028, Introduction of varied products by manufacturers to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global baby wipes market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.54 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global baby wipes market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), Technology (Spunlace technology, Airlaid technology, Coform technology, Needle punch technology, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Babisil Products Co. Ltd., Bodywise Ltd., Caboo, Farlin Corp., First Quality Enterprises Inc., Himalaya Wellness Co., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Joonya, Kimberly Clark Corp., Menmoms, Morisons Baby Dreams, Mother Sparsh, Pigeon Corp., Sebapharma GmbH and Co. KG, The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unicharm Corp., Unilever PLC, and WaterWipes UC

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The baby wipes market is witnessing significant product innovation, driven by the increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable solutions. Parents prioritize harmless and alcohol-free baby products, leading to the popularity of biodegradable wipes. These wipes not only ensure infant skin health but also prevent sewage system blockages, reducing environmental damage. Vendors are complying with regulations and consumer preferences, shifting towards semisynthetic, paper-based packaging and disposable wet wipes.

The market value is influenced by factors such as changing living habits, urbanization, and the rise of working mothers. The use of cleansing solutions in plastic containers is being replaced by moisture-retaining packs in various shapes and sizes. The trend towards eco-friendly baby wipes is also impacting industries like retail sales, groceries, and the food sector. However, concerns over fake products and high prices persist, necessitating continuous innovation and improvement in quality.

Market Challenges

The baby wipes market experiences intense competition due to the emergence of local brands, resulting in market fragmentation and price instability. This instability is exacerbated by rising raw material costs, such as wood pulp, resins, and fuel, which impact the pricing of baby wipes and trigger price wars among vendors. Notably, price disparities exist between leading vendors, with significant differences in pricing.

For example, Pampers by Procter and Gamble sells 56 sheets for approximately USD1.97 , while Kimberly Clark's offering varies. This market also includes various types of baby wipes, such as cotton, rayon, polyester, and polyethylene, as well as wet and dry options, and packaging innovations. Additionally, consumer expenditure influences the market, with trends favoring biodegradable and eco-friendly products, as well as product differentiation and collaborations.

Segment Overview

Distribution Channel 1.1 Online

1.2 Offline Technology 2.1 Spunlace technology

2.2 Airlaid technology

2.3 Coform technology

2.4 Needle punch technology

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Online- The baby wipes market segmentation by distribution channel has witnessed significant shifts, with online sales of unscented baby wipes experiencing substantial growth. This trend is driven by parents' increasing reliance on online research, using websites, blogs, and social media, to make informed purchasing decisions. The pandemic has further accelerated this trend, as working women population prioritizes hygiene products, such as baby wipes and hand sanitizers, for their infants. E-commerce giants, like Amazon.com and JD.com, have capitalized on this trend, expanding their reach and infrastructure.

However, raw material suppliers, such as Nice-Pak International and Suominen Corporation, supplying ingredients for formulations, also play a crucial role. The market for baby wipes encompasses various segments, including wet and dry wipes, pouch/box and tube/tin segments, viral infection control, and synthetic chemical ingredients, like phthalates, versus vegan materials, such as Biolace Bamboo. Counterfeit baby wipes pose a challenge, necessitating stricter regulations and quality control measures.

The product life cycle, from raw materials to finished products, including paper towels and toilet papers, is a critical aspect of the baby wipes market. The hypermarkets & supermarkets segment remains a significant distribution channel, but online sales are poised to dominate the market's growth during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The baby wipes market has experienced significant growth in recent years, particularly during the pandemic, as parents have prioritized hygiene products for their children. The market offers various formulations, including those made from ingredients like cotton, rayon, polyester, polyethylene, and mild detergent. Amphoteric surfactants and cleansing agents are commonly used as cleansing agents in baby wipes. Three main types of baby wipes are available: wetlaid, airlaid, and spunlace.

Wetlaid baby wipes are blended and synthetic, while airlaid and spunlace wipes are more synthetic. Plastic cases are often used to store and transport these wipes. Parents can purchase baby wipes from various outlets, such as pharmacies and online stores. The market caters to the needs of the infant population and working women population, addressing issues like diaper rashes and skin infections. Hand sanitizers are sometimes included in baby wipes packages for added convenience.

Market Research Overview

The Baby Wipes market is a significant segment within the broader Hygiene and Personal Care industry. These wipes are essential for infants and toddlers, providing convenience and ensuring cleanliness during diaper changes and other messy situations. The market for baby wipes is driven by factors such as increasing birth rates, rising disposable income, and the growing awareness of health and hygiene.

The product range includes various types, such as alcohol-free, fragranced, and biodegradable wipes, catering to diverse consumer preferences. Manufacturers focus on innovation, sustainability, and affordability to meet the evolving needs of parents and caregivers. The market is competitive, with numerous players offering a wide range of products to cater to the growing demand for baby wipes.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Online



Offline

Technology

Spunlace Technology



Airlaid Technology



Coform Technology



Needle Punch Technology



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

