Baby wipes market size to grow by USD 1,741.63 million: Market segmentation by distribution channel, technology, and geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The baby wipes market size is forecasted to grow by USD 1,741.63 million at a CAGR of 5.32% during the forecast period. North America will account for the largest share of the market's growth during the forecast period. This report provides a detailed analysis of the market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications. Request a sample report

Baby wipes market: Vendor analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Baby Wipes Market 2023-2027

The global baby wipes market is fragmented, with the presence of several key vendors competing for market shares. Innovative product development, product differentiation, strong distribution channels, and unique packaging are some of the marketing strategies followed by vendors. The vendors are also implementing strong promotional activities, such as distributing sample products to customers in departmental stores.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Babisil Products Co. Ltd., Bodywise UK Ltd., Caboo, Farlin Corp., First Quality Enterprises Inc., Himalaya Wellness Co., Johnson and Johnson, Joonya, Menmoms, Morisons Baby Dreams, Mother Sparsh, Pigeon Corp., Sebapharma GmbH and Co. KG, The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unicharm Corp., Unilever PLC, WaterWipes UC, and Kimberly Clark Corp.

Key offerings of major vendors

Babisil Products Co. Ltd.: The company offers baby wipes such as Baby Wipes Hand and Mouth.

The company offers baby wipes such as Baby Wipes Hand and Mouth. Caboo: The company offers baby wipes such as Tree Free Baby Wipes.

The company offers baby wipes such as Tree Free Baby Wipes. Farlin Corp.: The company offers baby wipes such as Baby Dry Wipes.

The company offers baby wipes such as Baby Dry Wipes. First Quality Enterprises Inc.: The company offers baby wipes such as Cuties.

The company offers baby wipes such as Cuties. Himalaya Wellness Co.: The company offers baby wipes such as gentle baby wipes.

Baby wipes market: Segmentation analysis

By distribution channel

Online



The online segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Customers are shifting from offline stores to online retail stores owing to the penetration and geographical reach of e-retailers. The development of suitable infrastructure propels the growth of the online distribution channel segment.



Offline

By technology

Spunlace technology



Airlaid technology



Coform technology



Needle punch technology



Others

By geography

North America



North America will contribute 39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The baby wipes market in North America is mostly centered in the US. Over the forecast period, the increasing use of inexpensive private-label products for multiple purposes will support the market expansion for baby wipes in North America .

APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East and Africa

The report provides insights on the following aspects:

What is the size of the global baby wipes market?

What will be the size of the global baby wipes market in 2027?

What factors affect competition in the global baby wipes market?

How has the market performed in the last five years?

What are the key segments of the global baby wipes market?

The baby wipes market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers, market limitations, and future prospects.

Related reports:

Baby powder market by distribution channel and geography - Forecast and analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the baby wipes market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Baby toiletries market by distribution channel and geography - Forecast and analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers baby wipes market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Baby Wipes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 168 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.32% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,741.63 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.2 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Companies profiled Babisil Products Co. Ltd., Bodywise UK Ltd., Caboo, Farlin Corp., First Quality Enterprises Inc., Himalaya Wellness Co., Johnson and Johnson, Joonya, Menmoms, Morisons Baby Dreams, Mother Sparsh, Pigeon Corp., Sebapharma GmbH and Co. KG, The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unicharm Corp., Unilever PLC, WaterWipes UC, and Kimberly Clark Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

