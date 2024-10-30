babyark Named to Time's List of the Best Inventions of 2024

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- babyark , creators of innovative convertible car seats that feature proprietary SafeCoil™ and BioArk™ energy-absorbing technologies, today announced that it has been named as a winner of TIME's Best Inventions for 2024. Today, TIME reveals its annual list of the Best Inventions, which features 200 extraordinary innovations changing our lives. The babyark Premium Convertible Car Seat has been recognized in the Parenting category.

babyark Premium Convertible Car Seat

"We are honored to have been named to TIME's list of the Best Inventions of 2024," said Shy Mindel, CEO and Founder, babyark. "Making our safety technologies available to children - the most precious passengers - is our top priority, and we hope that it brings parents peace of mind as they run errands, do school drop offs and take a Thanksgiving road trip to Grandma's house."

To compile this year's list, TIME solicited nominations from TIME editors and correspondents around the world, and through an online application process, paying special attention to growing fields—such as health care, AI, and green energy. TIME then evaluated each contender on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.

Of the new list, TIME's editors write: "The result is a list of 200 groundbreaking inventions (and 50 special mention inventions)—including the world's largest computer chip, a humanoid robot joining the workforce, and a bioluminescent houseplant—that are changing how we live, work, play, and think about what's possible."

See the full list here: time.com/best-inventions-2024 .

babyark was founded by Shy Mindel, an aeronautical engineer and dad of three. When his twins were born, Mindel found his newly purchased convertible car seat was very difficult to install. As an accomplished aeronautical engineer who had created life-saving seats for helicopters and armored vehicles, he thought that if it's difficult for him, it must be really difficult for other parents. This was the beginning of a long journey where he and his team would completely reimagine what a convertible car seat could be. The company's life-saving technologies, SafeCoil™ and BioArk™, were originally created for use in the military; today, those technologies are available to protect our children.

For more information about babyark, visit www.babyark.com .

About babyark

babyark is a global tech brand reimagining child safety. Featuring the SafeCoil™ and BioArk™ energy-absorbing technologies, the company's innovative convertible car seats are available in the Classic (analog) and Premium (app-enabled) versions. babyark's car seats combine safety, design, and peace of mind and have been rigorously tested in more than 200 crash simulations. The award-winning company has been honored by CES, The Bump, and TIME and has been featured in Parents, Motherly, Forbes, Babylist and more. For more information on babyark, please visit www.babyark.com and follow us on Instagram , Facebook , and TikTok .

