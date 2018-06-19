Babybel® Welcomes Newest Member of the Snack Cheese Family - Babybel® Cheese & Crackers

CHICAGO, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Families are snacking now more than ever – at work, at home, with the kids, alone in the car or even late at night. In fact, the percentage of Americans who say they snack two to three times per day increased from 50 percent in 2015 to 55 percent in 2017.i That's why Babybel is helping families everywhere let go of the boring and the bland with a combination of 100 percent real cheese and 100 percent crunch: Babybel Cheese & Crackers.

Like peanut butter and jelly, cheese and crackers are a beloved duo. Now, they've been reimagined with Babybel for a more complete snack the entire family can enjoy in three varieties, including:

Original paired with crunchy mini butter crackers

White Cheddar paired with crunchy mini butter crackers

Light paired with crunchy, mini, whole-grain wheat crackers

Providing a good source of protein and calcium, Babybel Cheese & Crackers serves up a flavor-packed combination with as little as 90 calories, making snack time a little easier and a lot more balanced.

"As families continue to snack more frequently and in more on-the-go occasions, it was a natural evolution to pair our already delicious cheese with its other half – the cracker – in a package that's convenient for families," said Shannon Maher, brand director of Babybel.

Babybel Cheese & Crackers are available in 1-count and 3-count packs in the dairy aisle at all major retailers for a suggested retail price of $1.29 and $3.49, respectively. So get up, get out and get snacking with our perfectly portioned, ready-to-eat Babybel Cheese & Crackers – a creamy, crunchy combo you can feel good about.

About Babybel:

Part of the Bel Brands USA family, Babybel® and new Babybel® Cheese & Crackers are delicious on-the-go snacks perfect for the whole family. Babybel® Cheese is one of the most popular brands manufactured by Bel Brands USA Inc., a subsidiary of Fromageries Bel. A family-owned cheese maker headquartered in Paris, France, Fromageries Bel produces more than thirty local and international cheese brands that are sold in more than 120 countries around the globe. In addition to Babybel®, other USA favorites include Boursin®, The Laughing Cow® and popular cheese spreads marketed under Kaukauna®, Merkts® and Price*s® labels. Bel Brands delivers fun, healthy snack portions to over 400 million consumers globally. www.belbrandsusa.com

