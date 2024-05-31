Babyganics and Nikki Reed Launch 'Oops! I Forgot It Again' To Help Parents Prepare for Summer

The opening coincides with Babyganics' newly launched products – Sheer Blend Mineral Sunscreen Lotion and Baby Mosquito Repellent Lotion . The new and improved Sheer Blend Mineral Sunscreen Lotion is designed to blend in quickly and easily to minimize streaky white cast and icky residue.

More than half of parents (53%) in the U.S. share they're concerned about sun protection, 51% often forget to bring sunscreen. Whether parents are taking their kids to the park or a beach, it's crucial to ensure the little ones are protected from sun exposure to prevent sunburns and skin damage. Oops! I Forgot It Again stands will feature both new Babyganics products for parents to try while they're out with their kids.

"If there's anything that I've learned as a mother, it's that it does take a village to raise your kids – which is why I'm excited to launch Oops! I Forgot It Again with Babyganics. This campaign provides parents a sense of community and support during the chaos of summer schedules, planning and preparation," says actress Nikki Reed.

According to a recent survey, the top five forgotten items by parents are sunscreen (51%), bug spray (48%), a change of clothes (43%), hand sanitizer (42%) and toys (34%). To make this summer less stressful, the Babyganics Oops! I Forgot It Again stands are fully stocked with these essentials to help parents and their kids enjoy more time outdoors. The stands will be located at Bleecker Playground and Santa Monica Pier this weekend for parents to grab forgotten items – for free.

If parents would like to pay it forward to the next family, they're encouraged to replace what they take with an extra item they have on-hand. After the stands are closed, remaining unopened items will be donated to Simply the Basics, a nonprofit organization dedicated to making hygiene more equitable and accessible for everyone.

Los Angeles Stand

Santa Monica Pier

Address: 200 Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica, CA 90401

Hours: Saturday, 6/1 - Sunday, 6/2: 11:00am - 5:00pm

New York Stand

Bleecker Playground

Address: Bleecker St &, W 11th St, New York, NY 10014

Hours: Saturday, 6/1 - Sunday, 6/2: 11:00am - 5:00pm

To learn more about sun protection and sunscreen application tips, visit Babyganics.com or www.amazon.com/babyganics.

About Babyganics

Babyganics was founded in 2002 by two dads who loved watching their little ones explore and get messy. Born from the belief that family life is not always clean – or perfect – the brand celebrates perfectly imperfect parenting to empower parents and caregivers to help them realize their best is more than enough.

Today, Babyganics provides essentials for whatever is thrown at parents, spanning Bath & Body, Outdoors and Home Care. It favors effective, plant-derived and organic ingredients wherever possible and its products are not tested on animals or created using certain ingredients – sulfates, phthalates, parabens or synthetic fragrances to name a few.

1 This online survey of 2,000 US parents was commissioned by Babyganics and conducted by Talker Research (formerly OnePoll US). Data was collected between April 17 - April 22, 2024. All participants are paid an amount depending on the length and complexity of the survey. This survey was overseen and edited by the Talker Research research team, who are members of the MRS and have corporate membership to ESOMAR and AAPOR.

SOURCE Babyganics