Babyganics Makes a Big Splash with New Tots and Kids Product Lines

Babyganics knows that childhood, with all its growing, learning and hands-on exploration, happens fast and as children grow so do their bath time routines. When babies become tots, they get wilder, messier and harder to manage—just like their hair. And as tots become kids, they have opinions about everything. The inevitable "I can do it myself!" becomes a daily occurrence. And that applies to hair care.

Made without sulfates, parabens, phthalates, silicone, artificial fragrances or dyes, Tots by Babyganics and Kids by Babyganics are formulas that are cruelty-free and not tested on animals; the same quality and trust you've come to expect from Babyganics, but now for the not-so-little ones in your life.

Every little one has their own uniquely beautiful way of growing up, and Babyganics is here to help.

Tots by Babyganics

Designed to help you through tangles of toddlerhood and the terrible twos of bath time: washing & brushing.

Available at Target.

2-in-1 Curly Shampoo and Conditioner - Curly hair has a toddler stage, too. This moisturizing 2-in-1 is designed to help de-frizz & manage curly, more tangly hair.

- Curly hair has a toddler stage, too. This moisturizing 2-in-1 is designed to help de-frizz & manage curly, more tangly hair. 2-in-1 Shampoo and Conditioner- Bye-bye, baby hair. Hello gentle, detangling 2-in-1, designed for growing toddler hair with a mind of its own.

Bye-bye, baby hair. Hello gentle, detangling 2-in-1, designed for growing toddler hair with a mind of its own. Detangling Spray- No more roars. This spray gently tames fierce tangles & fights frizz reducing breakage in growing, temperamental toddler hair.

Kids by Babyganics

When they're old enough to protest baby products, you've got kids, alright. Designed to make kids feel cool, clean and in-control.

Available exclusively at Amazon.

3-in-1 Body Wash, Shampoo and Conditioner - Cleans and conditions in one simple step so you spend less time juggling bottles & more time splish-splashing.

- Cleans and conditions in one simple step so you spend less time juggling bottles & more time splish-splashing. Easy Rinse Shampoo- Squeaky clean hair that feels soft & smells great? Check. Mohawks and foamy wigs? That's up to you.

Squeaky clean hair that feels soft & smells great? Check. Mohawks and foamy wigs? That's up to you. Detangling Spray- Got untamed, tangled up, tough-to-brush hair? This smoothing spray helps reduce breakage & makes brushing a breeze.

Got untamed, tangled up, tough-to-brush hair? This smoothing spray helps reduce breakage & makes brushing a breeze. Detangling Conditioner- Give locks lots of love with this easy rinsing, rich 'n creamy, frizz-fighting conditioner.

Tots by Babyganics and Kids by Babyganics will be available this spring at Target and Target.com, and Amazon.com, respectively. For more information, visit www.babyganics.com .

ABOUT BABYGANICS

Babyganics was founded in 2002 by two dads who loved watching their little ones explore & get messy. Today, Babyganics still celebrates the joy of a good mess – after all, that's where the growing and learning happens (and usually the laughing too). Babyganics products are cruelty free and made without sulfates, phthalates, parabens or artificial fragrance. They're made to help parents gear up for every daily adventure, from babyhood to tots to big kids.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Babyganics

Sara Berman, PR Director

[email protected]



Skoog

Natalie Mazzarella

[email protected]

SOURCE Babyganics

Related Links

http://www.babyganics.com

