BABYLETTO LAUNCHES THE POGO ALL-STAGES COLLECTION, CONTINUING TO BRING SOPHISTICATED STYLE AND INNOVATION TO THE NURSERY

Introducing the next evolution of all-stages design, from the creators of the original 8-in-1 crib

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beloved nursery brand, Babyletto , is proud to introduce the highly-anticipated Pogo All-Stages Collection , a stylish new addition to the brand's lineup of modern nursery essentials. Created with design-enthused parents in mind, the collection features a versatile 8-in-1 All-Stages Crib, designed to transition seamlessly through four key stages – from newborn to age five, alongside a matching All-Stages Tambour Dresser that promises timeless style and lasting value.

The Pogo 8-in-1 Crib and Pogo Tambour Dresser in Blonde.

Following the success of Babyletto's viral Yuzu 8-in-1 Convertible Crib, the Pogo All-Stages Crib seamlessly transforms from bassinet to a transitional midi size and then to a standard full-size crib and junior bed, with all conversion kits included in one box. Additional stages like the Midi Toddler, Midi Daybed, Toddler Bed, and Daybed make the Pogo Crib a long-lasting investment for first- and second-time parents.

With the elegant, Scandi-inspired silhouettes of both the Pogo Crib and Dresser – available in Blonde, Natural Walnut, and Olive Green – the collection is as sophisticated in design as it is in functionality. Moreover, the collection is entirely GREENGUARD GOLD and FSC® certified, ensuring a safe and healthy environment for both baby and home, while also staying true to Babyletto's commitment to sustainability.

"The Pogo Collection brings an entirely new level of design and versatility to the all-stages lineup," says Teddy Fong, Founder of Babyletto and CEO of Million Dollar Baby Co. "This collection was designed to support parents through every milestone, from a newborn till 5 years old, providing solutions that grow with their family while upholding Babyletto's commitment towards sustainability through GREENGUARD GOLD and FSC Certifications.

Retailing for $799, the Pogo Crib offers four adjustable mattress heights, wheels on the bassinet for easy mobility throughout the home, and a convenient, all-in-one design that eliminates the need for multiple purchases as your child grows. Priced at $1,399, the Pogo Tambour Dresser, designed with fluted tambour paneling for an elevated look and featuring an optional removable changing tray, seamlessly transitions from a nursery essential to a stylish standalone piece for years to come.

Babyletto's Pogo Collection is now available to shop online and in-store at the brand's flagship, located at 8360 Melrose Ave in Los Angeles, CA, starting Nov. 3rd. For more information, visit babyletto.com .

About Babyletto

Babyletto inspires parents to express themselves in the nursery with stylish and versatile modern nursery furniture that is well-made, consciously crafted, tested for safety and healthier for the home. For more than a decade Babyletto has designed the most awarded and recognized modern nursery furniture, like the best-selling Hudson Crib. These modern and thoughtful nursery essentials – from cribs and dressers to seating and mattresses – feel like an extension of parents' personal style and empower them to create beautiful and safe nurseries. Babyletto has earned a number of industry accolades, such as the Baby Innovation Awards, Cubby Nursery Awards, Good Housekeeping Parents Awards, Mom's Choice Awards, and The Everymom's Registry Awards, and has been featured in AD Clever, Best Products, Forbes, Good Housekeeping, POPSUGAR, The Everymom, and more. For more information, please visit www.babyletto.com , facebook.com/babyletto or @babyletto on Instagram and TikTok .

