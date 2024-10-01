Babylife Organics Launches New Line to Mitigate Toxic Heavy Metal Contamination in Baby Food

All Babylife Organics products comply with or are better than the heavy metal limits set forth by the European Union Food Safety Policy and the Clean Label Project's First 1000 Days Promise. These standards are more stringent than the current FDA guidelines, which are limited at best.

In 2018, the baby food industry hit a crisis point when unacceptable levels of heavy metals were found in nearly every brand of baby food sampled by a third-party watchdog. Since then, parents have been left to wonder what heavy metal levels are in their baby's food, while the industry and the government have been challenged to find a solution. For Babylife Organics, the solution starts with better soil and more transparency.

The company is founded by organic food industry veterans Doug Brent and Richard Harford. Brent has spent the last 20 years leading Made In Nature, the pioneers of organic dried fruit, while Harford spent many years of his career in organic baby food. Together, they knew they could tackle the industry problem of heavy metals given their expertise navigating clean soil and complicated supply chains.

"Today we announce a giant leap forward for the baby food category. We are bringing a better product to market – one that addresses a root cause of heavy metal toxicity and brings complete transparency and clear explanations to caregivers everywhere," said Doug Brent, founder and chairman of Babylife Organics. "Although it's impossible to eliminate heavy metals altogether – whether that's in homemade food or in a manufactured product – we can source produce from farms where industrial contamination is minimized and soil health is prioritized."

In order to deliver on its superior standards, the Babylife Organics team and its vertically integrated farming partner grow, harvest, and produce all of the baby food from regenerative organic fields and wild orchards across Türkiye (Turkey). This area of the world is home to some of the cleanest and safest soil on the planet, cared for by generations of organic farmers.

All Babylife Organics products are from Certified Fair Trade™ Farms and certified USDA Organic. They are also free from additives, including citric acid, water and artificial preservatives.

Babylife's additional standards and certifications include:

Soil to Spoon Transparency ™

To ensure its food has the lowest possible levels of naturally occurring heavy metals, Babylife Organics tests four times: soil, raw ingredients, prepared ingredients, and the final ready-to-eat product. The final test results are then published for consumers to see.

Better soil creates better food. Regenerative organic practices are a critical part of protecting and rehabilitating the earth and our food supply. Regenerative Organic Certification means that Babylife Organics goes beyond organic farming to employ practices that both regenerate soil and sustain surrounding communities.

"While others were focused on flavor variation, textures, and formats, we've spent the last decade becoming experts in soil health and how it contributes to better food," said Richard Harford, CEO of Babylife Organics. "As a result, our unique, vertically integrated, single-point supply chain provides the purest products for our smallest consumers. This will be a game changer in a category that has struggled with complex and opaque supply chains, making it incredibly difficult to determine or manage the source of heavy metal contamination."

The Stage 1 jars and Stage 2 pouches are now available exclusively at Whole Foods Market nationwide. The 15 varieties include: Spinach, Apple, Pear & Blueberry; Peach, Pear, Strawberry, Banana & Watermelon; Carrot, Pear, Beet and Blackberry; Plum, Pear, Strawberry, Banana.

About Babylife Organics

Launched in 2024 by industry veterans behind Made in Nature, Babylife Organics is the first and only baby food with Soil to Spoon Transparency™, a guarantee of 4-point heavy metal testing and easily accessible finished goods test results. All products either meet or are better than benchmarks set forth by the European Union Food Safety Policy, a superior standard adopted to address the absence of FDA standards in the US. Rooted in the idea that healthy soil creates healthy food, Babylife Organics products come exclusively from fruits and vegetables grown on Regenerative Organic Certified® farms. The new line of pouches and jars are available exclusively on shelves at Whole Foods Market nationwide.

