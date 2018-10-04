Babylist and The Baby Tech Summit Announce the 4th Annual Best of Baby Tech Awards at CES® 2019
A Call for Entries for the Best in Fertility, Pregnancy, Baby and Parenting Tech
WHAT: 4th Annual Babylist Best of Baby Tech Awards at CES 2019
Babylist, the biggest universal baby registry, is hosting the 4th Annual Best of Baby Tech Awards at CES 2019, the largest consumer electronics show and the ultimate global stage.
Now is your opportunity to enter the only competition showcasing technology-driven innovations in fertility, pregnancy, parenting and baby tech.
A distinguished panel of baby gear and technology experts along with public online voting will be used to select the award winners in five different categories. The finalists will join us on January 8th at CES in Las Vegas for a special live event announcing the winners of Babylist Best of Baby Tech Awards.
We invite you to submit your extraordinary innovations in the following categories:
- Baby Health & Safety
- Baby Play & Learn
- Baby Sleep
- Fertility & Pregnancy
- Parenting
WHO: You -- a pioneer in the baby tech industry with game-changing technology that's ready for the spotlight! From startups to global brands, this competition is open to any product within the five categories listed above. Detailed descriptions of the categories can be found at the Babylist Best of Baby Tech Awards website.
There is no fee to enter this competition.
KEY DATES & EVENT LOCATION
Award Submissions Deadline:
NOVEMBER 15, 2018 @ 8:00pm PST
Babylist Baby Tech Awards Ceremony:
JANUARY 8, 2019 @ 3:30pm PST
CES Tech West, Sands Expo, Hall C
The Baby Tech Summit is part of a suite of Living in Digital Times tech and lifestyle events, awards, and exhibitions held during CES each year.
About Babylist
Founded in 2011, Babylist is the fastest-growing baby registry that lets expecting parents put any item from any store on one registry. Babylist serves expecting parents with its universal baby registry, newsletters, and Hello Baby, a digital magazine combining data, content and technology to help expecting parents get the best for baby.
