Babylist and The Baby Tech Summit Announce the 4th Annual Best of Baby Tech Awards at CES® 2019

WHAT: 4th Annual Babylist Best of Baby Tech Awards at CES 2019

Babylist, the biggest universal baby registry, is hosting the 4th Annual Best of Baby Tech Awards at CES 2019 , the largest consumer electronics show and the ultimate global stage.

Now is your opportunity to enter the only competition showcasing technology-driven innovations in fertility, pregnancy, parenting and baby tech.

A distinguished panel of baby gear and technology experts along with public online voting will be used to select the award winners in five different categories. The finalists will join us on January 8th at CES in Las Vegas for a special live event announcing the winners of Babylist Best of Baby Tech Awards.

We invite you to submit your extraordinary innovations in the following categories:

Baby Health & Safety

Baby Play & Learn

Baby Sleep

Fertility & Pregnancy

Parenting

WHO: You -- a pioneer in the baby tech industry with game-changing technology that's ready for the spotlight! From startups to global brands, this competition is open to any product within the five categories listed above. Detailed descriptions of the categories can be found at the Babylist Best of Baby Tech Awards website .

There is no fee to enter this competition.

KEY DATES & EVENT LOCATION Award Submissions Deadline: NOVEMBER 15, 2018 @ 8:00pm PST Babylist Baby Tech Awards Ceremony: JANUARY 8, 2019 @ 3:30pm PST CES Tech West, Sands Expo, Hall C

The Baby Tech Summit is part of a suite of Living in Digital Times tech and lifestyle events, awards, and exhibitions held during CES each year.

About Babylist

Founded in 2011, Babylist is the fastest-growing baby registry that lets expecting parents put any item from any store on one registry. Babylist serves expecting parents with its universal baby registry, newsletters, and Hello Baby, a digital magazine combining data, content and technology to help expecting parents get the best for baby.

