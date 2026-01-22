Babylist Launches Birth with Babylist, a New Podcast Reimagining How Expecting Parents Prepare for Birth

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Babylist, the leading platform for growing families, today announced the launch of Birth with Babylist, a new podcast to change the conversation around giving birth. Birth with Babylist is flipping the script on birth education. In a world where social media feeds overflow with misinformation and conflicting advice, and it's harder than ever for parents to figure out how they actually want to give birth, Babylist is doing what it does best: breaking down complex topics, delivering grounded guidance and amplifying real stories from real parents who have been through it. This is birth education from trusted experts, at no cost, and there for parents whenever they want it.

Hosted by journalist, author, and mom of three Jo Piazza, Birth with Babylist brings together parents, doctors and birth professionals in a series of honest conversations that reflect the realities of pregnancy, birth, and recovery. This 11-episode series tackles the questions many women are afraid to ask, including: "Will I know when I'm in labor?" "What do contractions actually feel like?" "How do I handle an unexpected intervention?" "What should my partner be doing to help?" and "Do I really want my sister in the room?" The series features a trusted lineup of medical and mental health experts alongside parents who have lived it, including board-certified OB-GYN Dr. Jennifer Lincoln, labor and delivery nurse and childbirth educator Liesel Teen (creator of Mommy Labor Nurse), birth educator and RN, IBCLC Lo Mansfield (The Labor Mama), and psychotherapist and author Vanessa Bennett.

"Helping parents be prepared is the heart of what we do at Babylist. For our first educational offering, we chose to start with one of the most universal experiences our community goes through: giving birth," said Natalie Gordon, Founder and CEO of Babylist. "Birth comes with a lot of decisions, and parents are often expected to make them without clear, accessible education or real context. With Birth with Babylist, we're breaking down those choices, sharing real stories and bringing in trusted experts so families can feel informed and confident advocating for what's right for them."

"There's so much information around giving birth that it can feel overwhelming and hard to navigate," said Jo Piazza, host of Birth with Babylist. "Having a baby shouldn't feel like a mystery. Parents and partners deserve to feel informed, supported, and included as they prepare for one of the biggest moments of their lives. We want Birth with Babylist to be as accessible as possible, so it fits into real life and invites partners to be active participants in the birth process."

Birth with Babylist marks Babylist's first original podcast and a significant expansion of its media strategy. Long known for combining commerce with trusted guidance, Babylist is now investing in original storytelling to continue deepening its relationship with parents, extending beyond the registry to support them through pregnancy, birth and early parenthood.

New episodes of Birth with Babylist will be released weekly on Thursdays and will be available across all major podcast platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and iHeartRadio.

Babylist is the leading registry, e-commerce and content platform for growing families. More than 9 million people shop with Babylist every year, making it the go-to destination for seamless purchasing, trusted guidance and expert product recommendations for new parents and the people who love them.

What began as a universal registry has grown into a full ecosystem for new parents, including the Babylist Shop, Babylist Health, and a flagship showroom in Los Angeles. Hundreds of brands in baby and beyond partner with Babylist to engage meaningfully with families during one of life's most important transitions.

With over $1 billion in annual GMV, and more than $500 million in 2024 revenue, Babylist is reshaping the $320 billion baby product industry. We're helping parents feel confident, connected and cared for at every step.

As we build the generational brand in baby, our mission remains simple: to connect growing families with everything they need to thrive.

To learn more, visit www.babylist.com.

