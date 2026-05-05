Babylon and GoMining Plan Integration to Activate Up to 1,000 BTC Through Trustless Bitcoin Vaults

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Babylon Labs and GoMining today announce plans for an integration between Babylon's Trustless Bitcoin Vault infrastructure and GoMining's mining products. The idea is that Bitcoin owners should be able to lock their BTC through Babylon's Trustless Bitcoin Vaults (TBV), programmatically borrow and self-commit funds to GoMining and ultimately earn rewards from GoMining's mining operations without wrapping, bridging, or giving up custody of their BTC. The initial rollout could activate up to 1,000 BTC (~$75 million USD).

Typically Bitcoin holders seeking yield have to make a tradeoff, trust a centralised entity or wrap BTC; Babylon's Trustless Bitcoin Vaults eliminates those tradeoffs while GoMining's industrial-scale mining products offer native BTC yield in the form of mining rewards.

With GoMining's Institutional Bitcoin Mining Yield Vault, institutional investors are expected to be able to lock BTC through a TBV, programmatically borrow stablecoins and allocate the borrowed tokens into GoMining-managed mining products. Mining rewards are settled natively in BTC and accrue to the participating users. The vehicle is expected to be structured as a GoMining tokenized fund with independent third-party custody, administration, and valuation, giving allocators USD-benchmarked performance with BTC-native settlement.

Alongside the institutional workstream, GoMining is also considering integrating TBV within GoMining's retail product suite.

Babylon and GoMining will pursue joint education efforts across the spectrum.

David Tse, Co-Founder of Babylon, commented: "Trustless Bitcoin Vaults allow native BTC to trustlessly participate in DeFi while preserving Bitcoin's core properties. The upcoming GoMining integration builds on that ideology, extending the reach and adoption of TBV all within a Bitcoin-aligned ecosystem."

Mark Zalan, CEO of GoMining, said: "GoMining has spent years building the infrastructure that makes Bitcoin mining accessible at scale through Digital Miners. This partnership extends that infrastructure to a new audience: Bitcoin holders who refuse to compromise on self-custody. We believe in the decentralized vision of Bitcoin."

About Babylon

Babylon Labs focuses on trustless Bitcoin productivity with a vision of building a Bitcoin secured decentralized world. The latest development is Trustless Bitcoin Vaults, a new technological solution that enables native Bitcoin to be used in DeFi without custodians, bridges, or wrapped assets. Babylon also launched the self custodial Bitcoin staking protocol, which has already activated more than 10 billion dollars worth of native Bitcoin to secure PoS chains, L2s, data availability layers, and other decentralized systems. This allows Bitcoin holders to earn staking rewards while keeping full control of their BTC.

About GoMining

GoMining is an all-in-one Bitcoin ecosystem that makes it simple and secure to mine, earn, and use Bitcoin every day. GoMining serves 5 million users and ranks among the top-10 Bitcoin miners by hashrate globally, with data centers in the U.S. and internationally. The company makes Bitcoin accessible through tokenized hashrate, daily BTC rewards, and an expanding suite of payment and earning products. For more information, please visit https://gomining.com/

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SOURCE Babylon Labs