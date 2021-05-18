Babylon Announces Executive Advisory Board

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Babylon today announced the formation of an Executive Advisory Board to support the company's growth and product development strategy. Comprising decades of C-Suite experience in some of the nation's largest healthcare organizations, the Board will advise the Babylon executive team as it further scales its offerings to meet soaring demand.

"This advisory team will be an invaluable resource as Babylon reengineers healthcare as we know it," said Dr. Ali Parsa, CEO of Babylon. "Even amid rapid growth and innovation, members and providers remain at the core of everything we do, and this group will help ensure we continually evolve and refine our services to exceed an incredibly high standard of professionalism and care."

A little more than a year after launching in the United States, Babylon is already one of the leading digital-first, value-based care providers in the country. Its Babylon 360 product is a 24/7, all-in-one healthcare solution that gives members access to information, health monitoring, medical advice and clinical professionals -- all from any mobile or internet-connected device. The result is better outcomes at a lower cost with an orientation toward proactive, preventative care. In total, millions of Americans take advantage of Babylon's value-based care and traditional clinical offerings.

"Babylon represents the future of healthcare," said Dr. Jack Rowe, advisory board member and former CEO of Aetna and Mount Sinai NYU Health. "Too often, the medical industry has focused on sick care, rather than giving people access to the tools, knowledge and expertise they need to effectively manage their health. Babylon's approach is a unique intersection of technology, innovative medical thinking and a focus on sustainable solutions, accessible by everyone."

Babylon recently announced plans for a new U.S. office in Palo Alto to support its growth initiatives.

Advisory Board Bios

Jim Carlson

Jim Carlson brings more than 30 years of experience in health insurance. First as President & COO and later as Chairman & CEO, Mr. Carlson led Amerigroup as it became the nation's largest independent Medicaid Managed Care company with revenues topping $10 billion at the time of its acquisition in 2012 for $5 billion. Mr. Carlson also served as EVP of UnitedHealthcare and founded private equity-backed start-ups HealthSpring and Workscape.

Dennis Chornenky

Dennis Chornenky is White House Presidential Innovation Fellow and is an experienced executive with twenty years of entrepreneurial leadership in technology strategy, artificial intelligence, and healthcare systems. He serves as a senior advisor to policy makers and executives at Federal agencies and private sector organizations. His experience includes White House policy initiatives on AI and telehealth, major technology modernization programs at Federal agencies, investment banking at Lazard, building an asset management business at Morgan Stanley, and founding an AI-driven telehealth startup in Silicon Valley and a drone startup at MIT.

Molly Joseph

Molly Joseph is a seasoned healthcare executive, investor and advisor with two decades of experience across health benefits, medical delivery and health services. For a decade plus, she served as Chief Executive Officer of UnitedHealthcare Global and EVP, Global, UnitedHealth Group, building and leading a $7.5 billion annual revenue business focused on clinically integrated medical delivery and health insurance systems.

Mary Langowski

Mary Langowski is a nationally known healthcare executive with a successful track record leveraging market and public-sector expertise to grow top-line revenue, drive new market opportunities and build successful organizations and new business models. She is currently the CEO of Solera Health and previously served as EVP/Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer at CVS Health.

Arnold Milstein

Arnold Milstein is nationally recognized for his leadership in discovering less costly paths to high quality health care across large populations. He is a Professor of Medicine at Stanford and directs the University's Clinical Excellence Research Center. He was a founding staff member and serves as the Medical Director of the Pacific Business Group on Health (PBGH), the largest employer-led regional healthcare improvement coalition in the U.S. Before Stanford, Dr. Milstein co-founded two nationally influential public benefit initiatives, the Leapfrog Group and the Consumer Purchaser Alliance.

Jack Rowe

Jack Rowe is an American businessman and academic physician, who previously served as Chairman & CEO of Aetna Inc. and President & CEO of Mount Sinai NYU Health. Before joining Mount Sinai, Dr. Rowe was a Professor of Medicine and the founding Director of the Division on Aging at the Harvard Medical School, as well as Chief of Gerontology at Boston's Beth Israel Hospital. He is currently the Julius B. Richmond Professor of Health Policy and Aging at the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health.

Sean Slovenski

Sean Slovenski is a recognized healthcare industry innovator with a 30-year history of success working in small, medium, and large-scale businesses. He is currently the CEO of BioQ and has previously served as CEO at Hummingbird Coaching Services and Care Innovations, an Intel-GE joint venture. He also previously served as President of Walmart Health.

Tom Spann

Tom Spann is CEO of Brightside and previously was Founder and Vice Chairman of Accolade. Mr. Spann spent over 12 years at Accolade where the company was ranked as the fastest growing company in healthcare in the Inc. 500/5000 from 2009-2011 and a top 20 fastest growing in healthcare from 2012-2014.

About Babylon

Babylon is one of the leading global, digital-first, value-based care companies whose mission is to make high-quality healthcare accessible and affordable for everyone on Earth.

We are re-engineering healthcare, shifting the main focus from sick to preventative care resulting in better health and reduced costs. This is achieved by leveraging a highly scalable, digital-first platform combined with best-in-class, virtual clinical operations to provide all-in-one, personalized healthcare. Our AI platform is designed around a doctor's brain and helps to predict potential health issues and can be used to diagnose diseases. We keep patients at the peak of health and get them back on their feet as quickly as possible, all from their devices, so that they can live longer, healthier lives. When sick, Babylon provides assistance to navigate the health system, connecting patients digitally to the right clinician 24/7, at no additional cost.

Founded in 2013, we have delivered more than 8 million virtual consultations and AI interactions to date. We work with governments, health providers and insurers across the globe, and support healthcare facilities from small local practices to large hospitals. For more information, please visit www.babylonhealth.com .

About Babylon 360

Babylon is creating a better model of healthcare for everyone. Unlike traditional healthcare providers, Babylon 360 (B360) is digital-first care that's always there - in sickness and good health. We combine cutting-edge AI-powered technology with human medical expertise to help members stay out of the hospital and in control of their health. Using data, B360 gives members personalized insights and information about their wellbeing, and by understanding their specific needs helps them set personalized health goals. B360 then provides patients with actions to help them achieve those goals. To help manage progress, B360 allows members to monitor their health and rewards them for making healthy choices to stay motivated and celebrate their progress. And if there's a problem, B360 gives 24/7 access to a dedicated Personal Care Team, so patients can get the right care, medication and treatment as soon as needed. A dedicated Personal Care Team delivers a clear clinical care plan for treatment and recovery, and then once a patient is back on their feet, the Care Team goes back to helping to monitor their health continuously.

