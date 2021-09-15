Babylon Delivers Exceptional H1 2021 Operational and Financial Results and Reaffirms Growth Guidance

PALO ALTO, Calif. and LONDON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Babylon Holdings Limited ("Babylon"), a world leading company reengineering how people engage with their health at every step of the care continuum, today announced its financial and operating results for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Ali Parsa, CEO and Founder of Babylon said: "Babylon again passed many milestones in the first half of 2021, growing revenue by 472% year on year. We continued to execute, putting us amongst the fastest growing companies worldwide, including in the US, where since our initial launch last year, we gained millions of covered members and, as of today, over 100,000 value-based lives."

"But I believe we have not even really begun. We are on the verge of a fundamental overhaul in the global system of delivery of healthcare, with finally everything that is solid melting into air as it did years ago with other sectors like retail, finance and information. Out of this the healthcare sector will also emerge some of the world's most valuable and impactful companies by creating a more scalable, accessible and affordable value proposition worldwide."

"We have the determination and the confidence to focus on this long-term goal, and not be distracted by short term glory. Babylon has one of the largest and most diverse collections of scientists, engineers and clinicians working together across the world, led by an accomplished management team with a proven track record, addressing affordability and accessibility of healthcare. We will continue to invest to create a powerful and unique combination of our digital-first, AI-enabled, comprehensive clinical services that will in time transform every touch point of the care continuum. I couldn't be more proud of our Babylonian team and we look at these results that were delivered by every Babylonian as just a confirmation that we are on the right path," said Parsa.

Financial Results and Operating Metrics Summary

Improvement in the following financial and operational metrics for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020:

Revenue totaled $128.8 million compared to $22.5 million , an increase of 472% year over year

compared to , an increase of 472% year over year Net loss improved to $75.7 million compared to a net loss of $90.8 million

Adjusted EBITDA loss improved to $54.2 million compared to a loss of $76.2 million

VBC member count in the U.S. was zero on June 30, 2020 versus ~84,000 on June 30, 2021

versus ~84,000 on Coverage of residents under UK Babylon GP at Hand grew to over 102,000 on June 30, 2021 , now largest GP practice in UK

, now largest GP practice in UK In Rwanda , appointment volumes tripled from ~44,000 in June 2020 to ~132,000 in June 2021

, appointment volumes tripled from ~44,000 in to ~132,000 in Users2 increased 55% year-over-year to 8.2 million on June 30, 2021

H1 2021 and Recent Highlights

On June 3, 2021 , Babylon entered into a definitive merger agreement with Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: KURI), a special purpose acquisition company; this combination is further supported by a $230 million PIPE – funded over 85% from new, institutional investors

, entered into a definitive merger agreement with Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: KURI), a special purpose acquisition company; this combination is further supported by a PIPE – funded over 85% from new, institutional investors In January 2021 , TELUS acquired Babylon's Canadian venture and concurrently signed a long-term licensing deal to continue offering Babylon's innovative AI-driven digital health tools to TELUS' customers. This is Babylon's first long-term license of its digital platform including its telehealth capabilities and AI-tools together.

, TELUS acquired Canadian venture and concurrently signed a long-term licensing deal to continue offering innovative AI-driven digital health tools to TELUS' customers. This is first long-term license of its digital platform including its telehealth capabilities and AI-tools together. In June 2021 , Babylon entered into an agreement to make its Babylon 360 solution available to ~15,000 members across New York state commencing on July 1, 2021 , and combined with more members in Missouri and California , total VBC Members in the U.S. grew to over 100,000

, entered into an agreement to make its 360 solution available to ~15,000 members across commencing on , and combined with more members in and , total VBC Members in the U.S. grew to over 100,000 Publication of peer-reviewed research in July 2021 affirmed that Babylon's digital-first model in the UK delivered 15% - 35% lower hospital care costs than the regional average 3 – confirming Babylon's proprietary model of care can produce meaningful cost savings

affirmed that digital-first model in the UK delivered 15% - 35% lower hospital care costs than the regional average – confirming proprietary model of care can produce meaningful cost savings In August 2021 , Babylon announced that it was extending its partnership with the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust to introduce an integrated and accessible digital-first healthcare experience to be made available to ~55,000 Wolverhampton residents in October 2021

, announced that it was extending its partnership with the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust to introduce an integrated and accessible digital-first healthcare experience to be made available to ~55,000 residents in Babylon completed preparation for participation commencing January 2022 in one of the innovative VBC programs sponsored by CMS 4 and CMMI 5 and is awaiting finalization of CMS processes and approvals

completed preparation for participation commencing in one of the innovative VBC programs sponsored by CMS and CMMI and is awaiting finalization of CMS processes and approvals Babylon accelerated its rate of product revisions and releases 4-fold, putting it in a category with other world-class technology companies

1 Including GP at Hand members

2 Number of members who have joined our digital platform and complete all mandatory fields on the digital platform

3 Commissioned by Babylon Holdings and published in Journal of Medical Internet Research. Study compared spending per patient for Babylon GP at Hand to the regional average spending over a two-year period from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019 in North West London

4 Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

5 Center for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation

Leadership Development

Babylon has made substantial investment in its leadership team over the past year. These additions include:

Paul-Henri Ferrand , former President at Google Cloud and Dell, North America as the company's Chief Business Officer (CBO);

, former President at Google Cloud and Dell, as the company's Chief Business Officer (CBO); Steven Davis , former SVP and GM of AI and data at Expedia as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO);

, former SVP and GM of AI and data at Expedia as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO); Stacy Saal , former GM/COO of Prime Air at Amazon as the Chief Operating Officer (COO);

, former GM/COO of Prime Air at Amazon as the Chief Operating Officer (COO); Yon Nuta , former Chief Product Officer at Gaia, Inc as the Chief Product Officer (CPO);

, former Chief Product Officer at Gaia, Inc as the Chief Product Officer (CPO); Samira Lowman , former VP, Organization and Talent Acquisition & Development at General Electric as Chief People Officer (CPO); and

, former VP, Organization and Talent Acquisition & Development at General Electric as Chief People Officer (CPO); and Darshak Sanghavi , former Chief Medical Officer at United Healthcare and Optum as Global Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $42.4 million.

In August 2021, Babylon completed a debt offering of $50 million which is due to be repaid at the completion of the transaction with Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp.

Financial Outlook

"We're pleased with our first half results and strong execution of our growth plan, and we remain on track to deliver our 2021 revenue and adjusted EBITDA expectations," said Charlie Steel, Chief Financial Officer of Babylon. "Our business and operational momentum continue to accelerate as we enter the second half, and our world class team has us well positioned to further our track record of robust growth to achieve our revenue growth and objectives for 2022 and beyond."

FY 2021 Financial Guidance

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, the Company reiterates its previously provided outlook and continues to expect:

Revenue of ~$321 million

Adjusted EBITDA of ~ ($140) million

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Please refer to the Forward-Looking Statements disclaimer below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Upon the closing of the definitive merger agreement with Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp., which is expected in October 2021, subject to receipt of Alkuri stockholder approval and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions, the new company will become Babylon Holdings Limited and will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BBLN. The transaction reflects an initial pro forma equity value of approximately $4.2 billion and is expected to deliver up to $575 million of gross proceeds to fund Babylon's pro forma balance sheet, including the contribution of up to $345 million of cash held in Alkuri Global's trust account assuming no redemptions. The combination is further supported by a $230 million PIPE - funded over 85% from new, institutional investors.

A reconciliation of International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and non-IFRS results has been provided in the accompanying tables. An explanation of these measures is included in the supplemental tables to this press release.

Accompanying supplemental information will be posted to the Investor Relations section of Babylon's web site at https://www.babylonhealth.com/us/investor-relations.

About Babylon

Babylon is a world leading, digital-first, value-based care company whose mission is to make high-quality healthcare accessible and affordable for everyone on Earth.

Babylon is re-engineering healthcare, shifting the focus from sick care to preventative healthcare so that patients experience better health, and reduced costs. This is achieved by leveraging a highly scalable, digital-first platform combined with high quality, virtual clinical operations to provide integrated, personalized healthcare. We endeavor to support patients' health needs, all from their devices, with the aim to promote longer and healthier lives. When sick, Babylon provides assistance to navigate the health system, connecting patients digitally to the right clinician 24/7, at no additional cost.

Founded in 2013, we have since delivered millions of clinical consultations and AI interactions, with c.2m clinical consultations and c.3.9m AI interactions in 2020 alone. We work with governments, health providers and insurers across the globe, and support healthcare facilities from small local practices to large hospitals. For more information, please visit www.babylonhealth.com/us .

Table 1 Babylon Holdings Limited Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss and Other Comprehensive Loss (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)





For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020 Revenue $ 128,771

$ 22,503 Cost of care delivery (92,137)

(18,820) Platform & application expenses

(21,377)

(12,898) Research & development expenses (17,201)

(20,881) Sales, general & administrative expenses (76,606)

(52,762) Operating loss (78,550)

(82,858) Finance costs (2,243)

(2,569) Finance income 28

6 Exchange (loss) (91)

(2,146) Net finance (expense) (2,306)

(4,709)







Gain on sale of subsidiary 3,917

- Share of loss of equity-accounted investees (1,276)

(309) Loss before taxation (78,215)

(87,876) Tax benefit / (provision) 2,493

(2,937) Loss for the period (75,722)

(90,813)







Other comprehensive loss





Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:





Currency translation differences (67)

1,530 Other comprehensive (loss) / gain for the period, net of income tax (67)

1,530 Total comprehensive loss for the period (75,789)

(89,283)







Loss attributable to:





Equity holders of the parent (74,907)

(89,984) Non-controlling interest (815)

(829)

(75,722)

(90,813) Total comprehensive loss attributable to:





Equity holders of the parent (74,974)

(88,454) Non-controlling interest (815)

(829)



$ (75,789)

$ (89,283)









Net loss per share, Basic and Diluted $ (0.09)

$ (0.11)

Table 2 Babylon Holdings Limited Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (In thousands, unaudited)











For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities





Loss for the period $ (75,722)

$ (90,813) Adjustments for:





Finance costs 2,243

2,569 Finance income (28)

(6) Depreciation and amortization 13,322

6,459 Share-based compensation 12,344

433 Taxation (2,493)

2,937 Exchange loss 91

2,146 Gain on disposal of subsidiary (3,917)

- Impairment expense -

32 Share of net loss of associates and joint ventures 1,276

309

(52,884)

(75,934) Working capital adjustments:





(Increase) in trade and other receivables (12,414)

(8,291) Increase/(Decrease) in trade and other payables 43,604

(3,166) Decrease in assets/liabilities held for sale 1,460

- Decrease in other assets/liabilities 768

- Net cash used in operating activities (19,466)

(87,391)







Cash flows from investing activities





Capital expenditure (2,444)

(460) Interest received 7

6 Development costs capitalized (16,254)

(18,138) Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired (13,835)

- Proceeds from sale of investment in subsidiary 2,213

- Purchase of shares in associates and joint ventures (5,000)

(5,000) Net cash used in investing activities (35,313)

(23,592)







Cash flows from financing activities





Proceeds from other loans 116

357 Payments from exercise of share options (482)

- Net proceeds from issue of share capital -

1 Fees directly attributable to equity raise -

(10,245) Principle payments on leases (2,293)

(782) Interest paid (1,826)

(2,338) Net cash outflow from financing activities (4,485)

(13,007) Net (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (59,264)

(123,990) Cash and cash equivalents at January 1 101,757

214,888 Effect of movements in exchange rate on cash held (112)

(702) Cash and cash equivalents at June 30 $ 42,381

$ 90,196

Table 3 Babylon Holdings Limited Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (In thousands, unaudited)



June 30,

December 31,

2021

2020 ASSETS





Non-current assets





Right-of-use assets $ 10,135

$ 2572 Property, plant and equipment 2,879

1,334 Investments in associates 12,600

8,876 Goodwill 31,303

17,832 Other intangible assets 102,331

78,853 Total non-current assets 159,248

109,467 Current assets





Right-of-use assets 3,487

1,942 Trade and other receivables 28,218

13,525 Prepayments and contract assets 9,253

8,841 Cash and cash equivalents 42,381

101,757 Assets held for sale -

3,282 Total current assets 83,339

129,347 Total assets $ 242,587

$ 238,814







EQUITY AND LIABILITIES





Ordinary share capital $ 10

$ 10 Preference share capital 4

3 Share premium 557,569

485,221 Share-based payment reserve 45,286

32,185 Retained earnings (544,411)

(469,504) Foreign currency translation reserve 1,608

1,675 Total capital and reserves 60,066

49,590 Non-controlling interests (2,046)

(1,231) Total equity 58,020

48,359







LIABILITIES





Non-current liabilities





Contract liabilities 81,982

57,274 Deferred grant income – tax credit 6,340

7,488 Lease liabilities 10,815

2,011 Deferred tax liability 768

- Total non-current liabilities 99,905

66,773 Current liabilities





Trade and other payables 26,231

11,635 Accruals and provisions 31,574

18,636 Contract liabilities 23,136

18,744 Deferred grant income – tax credit 1,264

- Lease liabilities 1,984

2,488 Loans and borrowings 473

70,357 Liabilities directly associated with the assets held for sale -

1,822 Total current liabilities 84,662

123,682 Total liabilities 184,567

190,455 Total liabilities and equity $ 242,587

$ 238,814

EBITDA is defined as profit (loss), adjusted for depreciation, amortization, net finance income (costs), and income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as profit (loss), adjusted for depreciation, amortization, net finance income (costs), income taxes, share-based compensation, impairment expenses, foreign exchange gains or losses and gains or losses on sale of subsidiaries.

We believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful metrics for investors to understand and evaluate our operating results and ongoing profitability because it permits investors to evaluate our recurring profitability from our ongoing operating activities.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have certain limitations, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results of operations as reported under IFRS. We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definition of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other issuers, because some issuers calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently or not at all, limiting their usefulness as direct comparative measures.

Table 4 Babylon Holdings Limited Reconciliation of IFRS Loss for the Period to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands, unaudited)





Six Months Ended June 30,



2021

2020 Loss for the period

(75,722)

(90,813) Add:







Depreciation and amortization expenses

13,322

6,459 Finance costs and income

2,215

2,563 Tax (benefit) / provision on loss

(2,493)

2,937 EBITDA

(62,678)

(78,854) Share-based compensation

12,344

433 Impairment expense

-

32 Exchange loss

91

2,146 Gain on sale of subsidiary

(3,917)

- Adjusted EBITDA

(54,160)

(76,243)

