Babylon Dental Care proud to welcome Dr. Unsa Malik

News provided by

Babylon Dental Care

05 Sep, 2023, 15:53 ET

WEST BABYLON, N.Y., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Babylon Dental Care is excited to announce that Dr. Unsa Malik will join their team as their newest dentist. A Suffolk County native, Dr. Malik is returning home to help BDC in its mission to provide exceptional dental care to her fellow Long Islanders. 

Continue Reading
Dr. Unsa Malik, the latest dentist to join Babylon Dental Care's team
Dr. Unsa Malik, the latest dentist to join Babylon Dental Care's team

"We're so happy to have found a like-minded provider who knows Long Island and understands our patients," said Jenn Brown, the Director of Operations for Babylon Dental Care. "Not only is Dr. Malik a great fit based on her outlook and her goals, but her background working with patients with special needs will help us better serve every member of our community."

For her part, Dr. Malik is excited to join a practice with real team energy. "While we treat patients individually, there's a real collaborative rather than competitive approach," she said. "Having grown up playing tennis, I enjoy the aspect of being a team player. This dynamic allows each individual to make his or her own unique contribution. And when we work together, we can deliver care that far surpasses our patients' expectations."

Dr. Malik grew up among healthcare providers, which helped her understand how rewarding this important field could be. Inspired by their lead, she began shadowing different medical professionals at the end of high school, including physicians, dentists, and pharmacists. Dentistry stood out for several reasons. First, she was drawn to the immediate gratification she saw in the smiles and self-confidence the work brought out in patients. And second, the combination of creativity and manual dexterity dentistry required reminded her of many of the things she enjoyed about tennis.

"Dentistry offers a special blend between science and art as well as business and technology," she said. "I particularly value working with my hands and being creative to help my patients achieve optimal oral health and the smile they desire."

Set on her path, she attended Smith College and completed her undergraduate work in Neuroscience before getting her DMD degree from the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine. While there, she worked as a teaching assistant for patients with special needs, which was a major inspiration for her future career path.

"That experience helped me realize that they are a large and often underserved community with needs that must be addressed and cared for in a unique way," Dr. Malik said. "Everyone is exceptional, and each perceives dental health and oral care differently. This population is really near and dear to my heart, which is why I wanted to focus on them during my residency at Northwell Health."

When she's not bringing that passion to serving her patients, Dr. Malik still enjoys playing and watching tennis, which she describes as a lifestyle more than a hobby. Right now, she's excited about the 2023 U.S. Open and is eager to head west to Flushing to watch the action in person.

Dr. Unsa Malik and the other amazing dentists with Babylon Dental Care are accepting appointments and eager to meet new patients. You can find them at their convenient locations at Gateway Plaza in Patchogue and Great South Bay Shopping Center in West Babylon.

About Babylon Dental Care

Since 1983, Babylon Dental Care has been proud to serve the Long Island community by providing them with high-quality dental care. We have two locations on the south coast of Suffolk County: Gateway Plaza Shopping Center in Patchogue (499 N Service Rd # 13B, Patchogue, NY 11772) and Great South Bay Shopping Center in West Babylon (785 W Montauk Highway, West Babylon, NY 11704).

Visit us online at www.babylondentalcare.com.

Contact:
Jenn Brown
516-680-1133
[email protected]

SOURCE Babylon Dental Care

Also from this source

Babylon Dental Care Holds Second Annual Training and Team-Building Event

Dr. Azin Tarifard Expands Roll with Babylon Dental Care

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.