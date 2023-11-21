Babylon Dental Care Receives Four Nominations in Bethpage Best of LI Contest

WEST BABYLON, N.Y. and PATCHOGUE, N.Y., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Babylon Dental Care, a leading dental service provider on the south coast of Long Island, is thrilled to announce its nomination in four categories in the Bethpage Best of LI program. We are honored by the recognition and invite our current and future patients to vote for us for Best Dentist, Best Invisalign Treatment, Best Periodontist for Dr. Mark Knakal, and Best Sleep Care Center for Silent Night Therapy. 

The Bethpage Best of LI program is a prestigious annual award series that recognizes the best businesses and professionals in Long Island across various categories. The nominations are a testament to Babylon Dental Care's reputation as a leader in dental health and patient care, as well as a pillar of our community.

Chief Operating Officer Jenn Brown expressed her gratitude for both the nominations and what they represent. "Being nominated in not just one but four categories in the Bethpage Best of LI program is a true honor," she said. "It reflects our many years of dedication to community service and the high quality of care we offer our patients. We are deeply moved by this recognition and extend our heartfelt thanks to our loyal patients and neighbors for their support."

Jenn and the rest of our team at Babylon Dental Care invite you to participate in the voting process and help us bring quality care to even more of our community. Voting lasts until December 15, and each person can cast one ballot per category per day until then. You can cast your ballots here:

About Babylon Dental Care

Since 1983, Babylon Dental Care has been proud to serve the Long Island community by providing them with high-quality dental care. We have two locations on the south shore of Long Island: Gateway Plaza Shopping Center in Patchogue (499 N Service Rd # 13B, Patchogue, NY 11772) and Great South Bay Shopping Center in West Babylon (785 W Montauk Highway, West Babylon, NY 11704).

Visit us online at www.babylondentalcare.com.

