Babylon Dental Care welcomes Dr. Chelsea Diamond to the family

News provided by

Babylon Dental Care

26 Sep, 2023, 09:24 ET

PATCHOGUE, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Babylon Dental Care is thrilled to announce that our family continues to grow with the addition of Dr. Chelsea Diamond, who will join the practice beginning on October 6, 2023. A Merrick native and graduate of Calhoun High School, Dr. Diamond understands Long Island and is ready to help us better serve the people of our community. She's already part of our family in many ways, as she's married to Dr. David Hsu, who's become a popular sight at our Patchogue location since he first joined us in April.

Continue Reading
Dr. Chelsea Diamond with her husband, Dr. David Hsu, their son Miles, and dog Bean
Dr. Chelsea Diamond with her husband, Dr. David Hsu, their son Miles, and dog Bean

In fact, it was Dr. Hsu's experience with Babylon Dental Care that encouraged Dr. Diamond to come aboard herself. "Knowing David has loved working here and had an amazing experience inspired my choice," she said. "We both love how they care about their patients and the philosophy behind their approach to dental care. Not all practices are like that."

Jenn Brown, the practice's Director of Operations, echoes her enthusiasm. "I'm so happy to have a husband-and-wife duo on our team. It certainly worked out for Cliff and me as we built Babylon Dental Care over the last 40 years. It's such a blessing, and I'm excited to see how they collaborate and care for our families together."

For Dr. Diamond, dentistry has been a lifelong calling, and she already had her sights set on the field while she was still a child. "I had straight teeth and didn't need braces, but my older sister did. I was so jealous of her that I made my own retainers out of paperclips and gum," a bit of at-home orthodontia that, fortunately, has not had any lasting effects. But it does speak to the creativity that sparks her love of dentistry and has guided her throughout her career.

Dr. Diamond attended Binghamton University for her undergraduate work before matriculating to Midwestern University in Glendale, AZ, for her dental degree, where she met Dr. Hsu. From there, they moved to Austin, TX, a convenient halfway point between his family in Los Angeles and hers on Long Island. The birth of their son Miles and her desire to be close to her family as they raised him ultimately brought them to the area and, eventually, to Babylon Dental Care.

But while Dr. Hsu helped Dr. Diamond find her way to the practice, it's her own talent and insight that makes her such a valuable member of the team. Dr. Clifford and Jenn Brown have long prioritized serving as much of their community as possible. Dr. Diamond opens new doors for them with her experience in cosmetic cases and using Botox injections to treat patients with TMJ.

"While Botox doesn't stop patients from subconscious behaviors like clenching their jaws or grinding their teeth, it can help relieve the associated symptoms," she explains. "Reducing headaches, neck aches, and muscle discomfort has a huge impact on their lives."

So whether you're interested in learning more about this unique treatment option or you'd just like to schedule your next cleaning, Babylon Dental Care would like to hear from you. Give us a call today and come visit us at either of our conveniently located facilities!

About Babylon Dental Care

Since 1983, Babylon Dental Care has been proud to serve the Long Island community by providing them with high-quality dental care. We have two locations on the south coast of Suffolk County: Gateway Plaza Shopping Center in Patchogue (499 N Service Rd # 13B, Patchogue, NY 11772) and Great South Bay Shopping Center in West Babylon (785 W Montauk Highway, West Babylon, NY 11704).

Visit us online at www.babylondentalcare.com.

Contact:
Jenn Brown
516-680-1133
[email protected]

SOURCE Babylon Dental Care

Also from this source

Use It or Lose It: Babylon Dental Care urges patients to use their dental benefits before they expire

Babylon Dental Care proud to welcome Dr. Unsa Malik

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.