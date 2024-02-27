Babylon Dental Care welcomes Dr. Maximilian Marks to the practice

WEST BABYLON, N.Y., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Babylon Dental Care is excited to announce the latest addition to our family, Dr. Maximilian Marks! A young Long Island native who already has a half-decade of dental care experience under his belt, Dr. Marks will start at our Great South Bay Shopping Center location in West Babylon on March 11 – just two weeks after his own family is expected to grow when his wife gives birth to their second child.

Dr. Marks is a second-generation dentist whose father has been practicing for 50 years, a connection that gave him an up-close look at the importance of high-quality, patient-focused dental care. But it wasn't until an internship at Franklin Hospital Medical Center in Nassau County that he knew that dentistry was truly for him.

Dr. Marks attended SUNY Binghamton for his undergraduate work, then NYU for dental school, graduating in 2018. He moved to Queens for a residency at Jamaica Hospital and, while working there, published a research paper about using new technology to reduce stress levels in anxious patients. "While a patient was waiting, I would put my Oculus Quest on them and run Google Earth, so they could take a short trip to someplace relaxing, like a nice beach or lake, then meditate for a few minutes. I noticed that their reported pain levels decreased as their heart rate went down." Dr. Marks is excited to bring this cutting-edge technique for pain reduction with him to Babylon Dental Care.

"When someone's in pain, they're really appreciative of your ability to remove it," he says. "I'm interested in helping people like the way they look and be able to smile with confidence. There's nothing better than being able to change someone's whole self-image in a couple of hours."

This goal makes him a good fit for Babylon Dental Care. "I just think it's really great that we're able to find another provider that's in alignment with our core values of treating people like family, and creating an experience that exceeds expectations," Babylon Dental Care COO Jenn Brown said. "We're excited to have him join us and bring his talents to our practice."

When he isn't practicing dentistry, Dr. Marks enjoys golfing, listening to his favorite band, the Counting Crows, and rooting for the Giants and Knicks. But more than anything, it's family that motivates him.

"It's the whole reason I do what I do," he says. "There's nothing like that hug when you walk in the door on your way home."

About Babylon Dental Care

Since 1983, Babylon Dental Care has been proud to serve the Long Island community by providing them with high-quality dental care. We have two locations on the south shore of Long Island: Gateway Plaza Shopping Center in Patchogue (499 N Service Rd # 13B, Patchogue, NY 11772) and Great South Bay Shopping Center in West Babylon (785 W Montauk Highway, West Babylon, NY 11704).

www.babylondentalcare.com

