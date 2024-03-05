Babylon Dental Care welcomes new dental hygienist, Ruchi Patel, to our family

PATCHOGUE, N.Y., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Babylon Dental Care is thrilled to announce the latest addition to our team, Ruchi Patel, who joins the practice as a dental hygienist. Ruchi brings a rich background in dental health, a profound commitment to patient care, and over eight years of clinical experience with her to the Babylon Dental Care family.

Babylon Dental Care's newest dental hygienist, Ruch Patel

Born and raised in Queens, Ruchi moved to Long Island during her high school years. Her journey in dental health began at the New York Institute of Technology (NYIT), where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree. She then attended Farmingdale State University, where she obtained her associate degree in Dental Hygiene in 2015. While in school, Ruchi balanced her academic endeavors with practical experience, working as a dental assistant in a private practice in Melville and honing her skills in general dentistry, endodontics, and oral surgery.

Ruchi has spent the eight years since receiving her associate degree in clinical practice, where her exposure to various dental specializations fueled her desire for greater freedom in patient care. "Being a hygienist allows me to build meaningful relationships with my patients while positively impacting their oral and overall health," she says. "Seeing a patient smile with confidence or overcoming their dental anxieties is what motivates me to keep improving my skills and the care I can deliver."

Ruchi's favorite aspects of being a dental hygienist is the unique opportunity to interact with patients on both a personal and professional level. She is committed to improving patients' quality of life through comprehensive dental care and education, a commitment that aligns her with the core principles of Babylon Dental Care.

"I'm so excited to be able to bring in wonderful people like Ruchi, whose desire to exceed patient expectations and provide amazing care to our community aligns with what my husband, Dr. Clifford Brown, started this practice to do," says COO Jenn Brown.

Ruchi, in turn, praises the practice for a well-structured, efficient practice environment that prioritizes staff collaboration and patient comfort. "Babylon Dental Care feels like a family," she says. "The practice's ethical values match my own, making it the ideal place for me to continue growing professionally and personally."

Jenn Brown and the Babylon Dental Care team are excited for new and old patients alike to get to know Ruchi. We invite you to visit our website and schedule your next appointment at our Patchogue location in the Gateway Plaza shopping center.

About Babylon Dental Care

Since 1983, Babylon Dental Care has been proud to serve the Long Island community by providing them with high-quality dental care. They have two locations on the south shore of Long Island: Gateway Plaza Shopping Center in Patchogue (499 N Service Rd # 13B, Patchogue, NY 11772) and Great South Bay Shopping Center in West Babylon (785 W Montauk Highway, West Babylon, NY 11704).

Visit us online at www.babylondentalcare.com.

Contact:

Jenn Brown

516-680-1133

jennbrown@babylondentalcare.com

SOURCE Babylon Dental Care