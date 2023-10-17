Babylon Dental Care will now offer children-only schedule blocks with the help of hygienist Melody Seise

News provided by

Babylon Dental Care

17 Oct, 2023, 09:09 ET

PATCHOGUE, N.Y., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Babylon Dental Care is excited to announce that we will begin setting aside blocks of time at our Gateway Plaza location specifically for pediatric patients to better serve the families of our Long Island community. This exciting move is made possible by our pediatric dental hygienist, Melody Seise, who will support our pediatric dentist, Dr. Azin Tarifard, every Thursday and our orthodontist, Dr. John Baker, every second Thursday.

Continue Reading
Babylon Dental Care's pediatric dental hygienist Melody Siese with her son
Babylon Dental Care's pediatric dental hygienist Melody Siese with her son

"Our goal has always been to provide incredible service to the whole family," says Jenn Brown, Chief Operating Officer at Babylon Dental Care. "Melody's experience and her skills have opened up a whole new way for us to do that. We know that convenience is huge for parents, and we know this will make getting their kids the fantastic dental care they deserve that much easier."

Patchogue native Melody will celebrate her first anniversary at Babylon Dental Care in November, but she's been in the dental field for nearly a decade and has worked in pediatric practices since 2016. This considerable experience has made her a beautiful addition to the Babylon Dental family and a key part of growing our pediatric offerings.

While Melody's mother and sister are also in dentistry, it was her own experiences as a child that drew her to the field. "I was always afraid of the dentist until I started working with one myself," she explains. "Now, I'm happy to help other people, especially children, overcome that fear themselves. That's especially important to me as the mother of an eight-year-old son."

Babylon Dental Care and its commitment to providing top-quality care for the whole family perfectly fits her goal. "The whole culture of everything we stand for here makes this, quite honestly, the best office I've worked at," she says. "They're the most organized, the most patient-oriented, and they really tailor their care to each patient they treat. It makes me proud to work here and help them in their mission."

Ready to schedule your child's appointment with Melody and the rest of the pediatric team at Babylon Dental Care? Then visit our website or contact our Gateway Plaza Shopping Center location by calling (631) 983-2937 today!

About Babylon Dental Care

Since 1983, Babylon Dental Care has been proud to serve the Long Island community by providing them with high-quality dental care. We have two locations on the south coast of Suffolk County: Gateway Plaza Shopping Center in Patchogue (499 N Service Rd # 13B, Patchogue, NY 11772) and Great South Bay Shopping Center in West Babylon (785 W Montauk Highway, West Babylon, NY 11704).

Visit us online at www.babylondentalcare.com.

Contact:
Jenn Brown
516-680-1133
jennbrown@babylondentalcare.com

SOURCE Babylon Dental Care

Also from this source

Babylon Dental Care Supports Our Community with Upcoming Care Day

Babylon Dental Care Supports Our Community with Upcoming Care Day

Babylon Dental Care is honored to announce our upcoming annual Care Day, during which we will provide free dental services to our Long Island...
Celebrate Orthodontic Health Month with Babylon Dental Care

Celebrate Orthodontic Health Month with Babylon Dental Care

October is Orthodontic Health Month, and Babylon Dental Care is celebrating with a special offer you won't want to miss! All month long, children...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Dentistry

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Children

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.