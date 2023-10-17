Babylon Dental Care will now offer children-only schedule blocks with the help of hygienist Melody Seise

PATCHOGUE, N.Y., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Babylon Dental Care is excited to announce that we will begin setting aside blocks of time at our Gateway Plaza location specifically for pediatric patients to better serve the families of our Long Island community. This exciting move is made possible by our pediatric dental hygienist, Melody Seise, who will support our pediatric dentist, Dr. Azin Tarifard, every Thursday and our orthodontist, Dr. John Baker, every second Thursday.

Babylon Dental Care's pediatric dental hygienist Melody Siese with her son

"Our goal has always been to provide incredible service to the whole family," says Jenn Brown, Chief Operating Officer at Babylon Dental Care. "Melody's experience and her skills have opened up a whole new way for us to do that. We know that convenience is huge for parents, and we know this will make getting their kids the fantastic dental care they deserve that much easier."

Patchogue native Melody will celebrate her first anniversary at Babylon Dental Care in November, but she's been in the dental field for nearly a decade and has worked in pediatric practices since 2016. This considerable experience has made her a beautiful addition to the Babylon Dental family and a key part of growing our pediatric offerings.

While Melody's mother and sister are also in dentistry, it was her own experiences as a child that drew her to the field. "I was always afraid of the dentist until I started working with one myself," she explains. "Now, I'm happy to help other people, especially children, overcome that fear themselves. That's especially important to me as the mother of an eight-year-old son."

Babylon Dental Care and its commitment to providing top-quality care for the whole family perfectly fits her goal. "The whole culture of everything we stand for here makes this, quite honestly, the best office I've worked at," she says. "They're the most organized, the most patient-oriented, and they really tailor their care to each patient they treat. It makes me proud to work here and help them in their mission."

Ready to schedule your child's appointment with Melody and the rest of the pediatric team at Babylon Dental Care? Then visit our website or contact our Gateway Plaza Shopping Center location by calling (631) 983-2937 today!

About Babylon Dental Care

Since 1983, Babylon Dental Care has been proud to serve the Long Island community by providing them with high-quality dental care. We have two locations on the south coast of Suffolk County: Gateway Plaza Shopping Center in Patchogue (499 N Service Rd # 13B, Patchogue, NY 11772) and Great South Bay Shopping Center in West Babylon (785 W Montauk Highway, West Babylon, NY 11704).

Visit us online at www.babylondentalcare.com.

