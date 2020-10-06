BabyQuip and Inhabitr Form Strategic Partnership to Provide Long Term Baby Gear Rentals to Millennial Families

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BabyQuip, Inc., the largest baby gear rental company in the US and Canada will now be offering longer term baby gear rentals through Inhabitr, the fastest growing online furniture rental company in the US. The initial launch is in the Washington, DC and Chicago metro areas with planned expansion in the coming months.

Inhabitr

Baby gear is necessary but expensive. According to Mom Loves Best Baby Cost Calculator, nursery, feeding and bathing gear can easily exceed $3000. With this partnership, the companies will be the first at scale to rent baby furniture using a subscription model to parents who can rent the items for the period of time that they need it.

The BabyQuip offering on Inhabitr includes full size cribs, changing tables, baby monitors and more. A BabyQuip Quality Provider, an expert in baby gear, will set up the baby furniture and gear. In addition, for an additional concierge fee, they will meet with the parents, review how to use the gear, and help set up the nursery, especially valuable for first time parents.

"Families want to rent baby gear as it costs a lot of money to buy for a short period of time and also takes up a lot of storage space," said Ankur Agrawal, Founder and CEO of Inhabitr, "BabyQuip brings a trusted brand and significant expertise in the baby gear category to Inhabitr's customers. We are really excited to add the product offering to our customers."

"Inhabitr is leading the industry with their innovative furniture rental services and their reach in over twelve cities," said Fran Maier, Founder and CEO of BabyQuip. "We know families will love the convenience and service of having a full set of baby furniture and gear delivered and set up in their new homes."

For more information and to rent baby gear, go to Inhabitr.com:

https://www.inhabitr.com/chicago/collections/baby.

About BabyQuip, Inc.

Founded in 2016, BabyQuip is the world's leading baby gear rental service, delivering clean, quality baby gear items—from car seats to strollers and more—to traveling families throughout the US and Canada. The company's newest service, BabyQuip Cleaning, offers exceptional cleaning services for baby gear for local families and businesses, particularly for car seats, strollers, and highchairs.

The BabyQuip platform, a managed marketplace, enables its community of over 650 independent contractors, called Quality Providers, the opportunity to build a business renting and cleaning baby gear. Mostly moms, the Quality Providers benefit from an active and supportive community, ongoing training, and leads generated from both online advertising and through strategic partnerships.

About Inhabitr

Launched in April 2018, Inhabitr is a leading designer furniture subscription platform, addressing Millennials' need to rent affordable, attractive furniture on flexible terms.

Inhabitr offers its customers a wide range of furniture - from living room and bedroom sets, to electronics and even consumables like dinnerware or kitchenware. Customers can rent the furniture where and when they need it and return it when they don't. They can even buy used furniture. Inhabitr has taken rental furniture to a new level with style, flexibility and affordability all wrapped up in customizable packages for homes and apartments.

Inhabitr partners with leading furniture manufacturers, local retail stores, and online brands to source products at reasonable rates that usually turn out to be cheaper for the customer than buying. In addition, Inhabitr works with designers for added curation so that the furniture and other items look and work well together.

Media contact:

Peter Kojalo

[email protected]

617-304-4081

SOURCE BabyQuip, Inc.