BabyQuip Joins Forces with AutoRentals, Fairmont Grand Del Mar, Hostaway, and Other Strategic Partners to Advance the Family Travel Industry

BabyQuip Continues to Expand Its Global Footprint with Over 7,500 Affiliates

SANTA FE, N.M., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BabyQuip, the leading global baby gear rental for traveling families, continues to meet the growing demand for clean, safe, and insured baby gear with the announcement of new partnerships across the travel sector, further solidifying BabyQuip's leadership. BabyQuip's newest alliances with travel, hospitality, transportation, property management, and software services will serve to drive demand at the point where trips are being booked or realized, as well as create more business opportunity for its Quality Provider community of independent rental contractors.

BabyQuip has also launched a new Brand Partnership Program, forging strategic alliances with prominent brands within the baby and parenting sector. With this program, BabyQuip aims to unite with forward-thinking companies that share its core mission of bringing safe, quality products to families. These strategic alliances will connect brand partners to nearly 2,000 Quality Providers and more than 200,000 BabyQuip customers worldwide for increased access and product discounts.

"Our new industry-wide partnerships mark a significant milestone in company growth and value," said Fran Maier, Chief Executive Officer, BabyQuip. "By building our partner ecosystem, we are pioneering new ways to stay ahead of the fast-growing family travel sector, which is projected to grow by 8.6% this year and by more than 3% to 4% per year looking ahead to 2027."

BabyQuip proudly announces its newest partnerships in the areas of:

Auto Rentals: Entering an untapped service category, BabyQuip has partnered with its first auto rental company, AutoRentals, enabling families to rent baby equipment alongside their vehicles.

BabyQuip welcomes and Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort, the first destinations from each brand, as Official Hotel Partners. BabyQuip is also building upon its relationship with Noble House Hotels & Resorts, adding five new hotels across (LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort and Inn on Fifth), (Teton Mountain Lodge & Spa), and (Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa and L'Auberge Del Mar). Other brands already named Official Hotel Partners include Curator Hotel & Resort Collection and Destination by Hyatt. Vacation Rentals & Timeshares: BabyQuip continues to enhance the vacation rental experience with seven new collaborators: Cinnamon Shores, Glacier Getaways, Haustay, Del Mar Vacations, Effortless Stay, Master Suites, and River City Rentals. Ongoing vacation rental partners include AvantStay and Xplorie, as well as the membership-based vacation ownership brand, Wyndham Destinations.

In addition, BabyQuip maintains more than 7,500 affiliate partners, including vacation rental hosts, influencers, small travel companies, affiliate networks, and more.

For more information, visit www.babyquip.com. For partnership information, email [email protected] or go to https://www.babyquip.com/affiliate

About BabyQuip:

Founded in May 2016, BabyQuip helps families "Pack Light & Travel Happy" to over 1,200 locations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australia, and beyond. Powered by a trusted community of nearly 2,000 trained and insured Quality Providers, BabyQuip delivers clean, quality baby gear including cribs, car seats, strollers, and other essentials to make family travel more enjoyable and convenient. BabyQuip also empowers Quality Providers with the opportunity to build their own baby gear rental businesses through its managed marketplace. BabyQuip Party, introduced in 2023, offers short-term baby and kids party gear rentals. Strategic partnerships include Destination by Hyatt, Wyndham Destinations, Hostaway Curator Hotel & Resort Collection, AvantStay, and Guesty, among others. BabyQuip appeared on the ABC hit show Shark Tank, in March 2020. CEO Fran Maier is a Super Founder, best known for co-founding and being the first General Manager of Match.com and as a Founder and CEO of TRUSTe (now TrustArc). For more information, visit www.BabyQuip.com, connect @babyquip, or watch the BabyQuip video.

