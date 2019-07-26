BabySparks Announces $2.0M Seed Funding

PLANTATION, Fla., July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BabySparks, the technology platform that supports early development through meaningful play, announced that it has closed a $2M seed round led by Ocean Azul Partners.

BabySparks, Inc

With more than 3.5 million downloads in 180 countries, BabySparks develops technology-enabled tools to help parents and caregivers, in multiple languages, support the early development of their young children. Using a proprietary smart adaptive technology, BabySparks' platform learns each child's development profile, identifies specific needs, and then provides parents and caregivers with a customized program to support those needs.

"With the support of our seed investors, we're accelerating the development of our product, adding content for new age ranges, and expanding our team. Parents love what we do, and we are very grateful for the 4.6 rating we've received in the app store from over 21,000 of our users. We are committed to helping every child reach his or her full potential," said Gustavo Rodriguez, Founder and CEO of BabySparks. "85% of our children's brains are formed by age 3. Parents and caregivers can significantly impact this process by frequently interacting with them in meaningful ways. BabySparks leverages the latest research to help parents and caregivers do exactly that. We love the feedback we get from the parents and caregivers about our platform!"

The seed round was led by Ocean Azul Partners and was also joined by Miami Angels, Kairos, Marstar Investments (Steven and Brian Finn), Lou Kreisberg, and Steve Goodman.

"It is simply amazing to see what Gustavo and his team have been able to accomplish to date," said Salomon Sredni, Partner at Ocean Azul Partners, "We love how helpful their platform is to parents and caregivers, and love to hear the praise they get from users worldwide. Helping children reach their potential is no easy task but they are clearly getting there one child at a time!"

BabySparks was recently named one of the most promising EdTech startups in the world by the Global EdTech Startup Awards. The Company was selected as part of the Miami 500 Startups inaugural Growth Cohort and named one of 50 Companies Changing the World as part of the Kairos 50 (featured in Inc Magazine). For more information, please visit www.babysparks.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter @babysparksco.

Media Contact:

Jose Bernal

646.707.4355

218829@email4pr.com

SOURCE BabySparks, Inc

Related Links

https://www.babysparks.com

