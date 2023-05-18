BabySparks Recognized with Prestigious Women's Choice Award

News provided by

BabySparks Inc.

18 May, 2023, 08:32 ET

PLANTATION, Fla., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BabySparks, the digital platform that provides expert-created, science-backed guidance and support for parents via online classes and an early development program, announced that it has been recognized with a Women's Choice Award, highlighting its popularity among the millions of mothers worldwide who have used BabySparks.

With nearly 9 million downloads in 180 countries, BabySparks develops technology-enabled tools to help parents, in multiple languages, get the support they need to parent with confidence and help their children thrive. The BabySparks Online Classes Platform offers 600 unique, expert-led classes for parents to choose from, either live or on-demand, and supports parents from pregnancy until their children turn 18. BabySparks also offers a top-rated early development program that uses a proprietary smart adaptive technology to learn each child's development profile, identify specific needs, and provide parents with a customized program to support those needs.

"We have received awards from organizations, but in this case the people who voted for us to receive this award are the very people we built the platform for, and that is extremely meaningful for us," said Gustavo Rodriguez, Founder and CEO of BabySparks. "Our team has worked tirelessly to continuously improve our offerings, and we're all very proud to be recognized in this special way."

Over the past decade, the Women's Choice Award has become a symbol of excellence in customer experience, awarded by the collective voice of women. It demonstrates that women in communities across the U.S. have rated that business as a business they trust to give the highest levels of service, respect, and customer assistance.

BabySparks has been named one of the most promising EdTech startups in the world by the Global EdTech Startup Awards, was selected as part of the Miami 500 Startups inaugural growth cohort, and named one of 50 Companies Changing the World as part of the Kairos 50 (featured in Inc Magazine). For more information, please visit www.babysparks.com or follow us on social media @babysparksco.

Media Contact:
Mary Montero
(213) 595-3268
[email protected] 

SOURCE BabySparks Inc.

