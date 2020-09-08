BACARDÍ® Looks to Spice Up the Rum Segment – Introducing BACARDÍ Spiced Rum Just in Time For Fall

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BACARDÍ® rum is breaking ground in the spiced rum segment with the exciting relaunch of BACARDÍ Spiced – an aged rum blended with natural flavors and spices for a bold, yet smooth taste. Just in time for fall festivities and sports-watching season, the world's most awarded rum brand has drafted BACARDÍ Spiced into its robust rum portfolio as its reenergized power player to take on the competition.

With a passion for bringing people together, BACARDÍ is refreshing this lively, flavor-packed variant to do just that. Whether with a game-time cocktail to cheer on the winning team or mixing up a tasty Friendsgiving libation at home, BACARDÍ Spiced is here to encourage moments of connection, celebration and uninhibited joy amongst friends – even during these uncertain times.

Favored by college-aged sports fanatics of legal drinking age across the mid-west rum belt and beyond, the spiced rum segment accounts for over one-third of the rum category overall, leaving plenty of room for BACARDÍ Spiced to swoop in as the new hometown hero. Bursting with flavor and easy to drink, the mixability of BACARDÍ Spiced makes it the perfect base spirit to embrace the 'Rum 2, 3' cocktail building method. Just mix one-part BACARDÍ Spiced, two parts classic mixer, such as cola, and for the third step add a garnish – to create a perfectly-portioned, easy and delicious cocktail, each and every time.

"As the leader in the rum category with more than 158 years in the business, BACARDÍ is ready to re-stake its claim in the spiced rum segment," said Lisa Pfenning, Vice President, BACARDÍ for North America. "Consumers consistently turn to BACARDÍ for the latest in rum trends, and the spiced segment is no different. We've watched this category closely in recent years and see it as a massive opportunity for the brand, so we're very excited for consumers to trade up the competition for BACARDÍ Spiced."

Originally launched in 2011 as Oakheart, BACARDÍ Spiced makes its debut with a refreshed look, but the same flavorful liquid ready to rejoin the BACARDÍ rum portfolio. Expertly crafted, BACARDÍ Spiced is aged in specially selected charred American Oak barrels to impart a hint of smokiness, then shaped through a secret blend of charcoals and finished by adding a secret blend of spices. With the help of the oak barrels, the rum delivers essence of bourbon or brandy while paired with notes of vanilla, almond and fruitiness, yielding a smooth and flavorful liquid consumers are sure to enjoy.

This fall, to get the refreshed BACARDÍ Spiced in front of sports fanatics across the country, the brand is embarking on a media partnership across various platforms. To engage football fans, BACARDÍ Spiced will take part in DraftKings new free-to-play NFL Pick'Em competition, spanning week one through seventeen of the regular season. Additionally, the rum is sponsoring DraftKings 'Performance of the Week,' a top-performing social highlight at the sports betting company. On audio, BACARDÍ Spiced will be live with Spotify, with curated host reads on The Bill Simmons Podcast, The Ryen Russillo Podcast and The NFL Show. Lastly, on social, BACARDÍ Spiced will dominate Twitter conversation surrounding Football-related content.

Best enjoyed in a Spiced & Cola, Spiced & Ginger and Spiced & Pineapple cocktail, BACARDÍ Spiced will be available beginning in August for a suggested retail price of $12.99 (750ml) for delivery via Drizly, Instacart and Minibar, and at liquor stores nationwide.

For more information on BACARDÍ rum, visit www.BACARDI.com.

Spiced & Cola

INGREDIENTS:

2 parts BACARDÍ Spiced Rum

4 parts cola

METHOD: Fill a highball glass with cubed ice. Pour in the BACARDÍ Spiced Rum, followed by the chilled cola. Give it all a gentle stir. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Spiced & Ginger

INGREDIENTS

2 parts BACARDÍ Spiced Rum

4 parts ginger ale

METHOD: Fill a highball glass with cubed ice. Pour in the BACARDÍ Spiced Rum, followed by the ginger ale. Give it all a gentle stir. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Spiced & Pineapple

INGREDIENTS:

2 parts BACARDÍ Spiced Rum

4 parts pineapple juice

METHOD: Fill a highball or Tiki glass with cubed or crushed ice. Pour in the BACARDÍ Spiced Rum, followed by the pineapple juice. Give it all a gentle stir. Garnish with a pineapple wedge and a pineapple leaf.

About BACARDÍ® Rum – The World's Most Awarded Rum

In 1862, in the city of Santiago de Cuba, founder Don Facundo Bacardí Massó revolutionized the spirits industry when he created a light-bodied rum with a particularly smooth taste – BACARDÍ. The unique taste of BACARDÍ rum inspired cocktail pioneers to invent some of the world's most famous recipes including the BACARDÍ Mojito, the BACARDÍ Daiquiri, the BACARDÍ Cuba Libre, the BACARDÍ Piña Colada and the BACARDÍ El Presidente. BACARDÍ rum is the world's most awarded spirit, with more than 800 awards for quality, taste and innovation. Today, BACARDÍ rum is made mainly in Puerto Rico where it is crafted to ensure the taste remains the same today as it did when it was first blended in 1862. www.bacardi.com

The BACARDÍ brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

